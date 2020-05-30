Happy Birthday Jennifer Winget: Her Top 5 Western Fashion Looks That Wowed Us Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Jennifer Winget is one of the finest television industry actresses of the country. Her latest show, Code M is being loved by the audience and with her performance, she proved her versatility as an actress. Her fashion sense is also impressive and her style sensibility is also inspirational. Born on 30 May 1985, Jennifer Winget celebrates her birthday today and here are five fashion looks that have truly wowed us.

Jennifer Winget's Pink Top And Skirt

Jennifer Winget recently posted her flashback photoshoot pictures in a top and skirt on Instagram. She was posed to perfection with a swimming pool in the backdrop. Styled by Anuja, Jennifer wore a checkered black and pink sleeveless top from Zara and paired it with a Sav Lamba ruffled pink skirt. The actress highlighted her makeup with pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The short copper tresses rounded out her avatar.

Jennifer Winget's Black Dress

Jennifer Winget's black dress absolutely caught our attention. She looked amazing in her dress, which she wore for Beyhadh 2 promotions. Styled by Kareen Parwani, her dress featured full sleeves and a knotted front. The dress was accentuated by the asymmetrical hem and she paired her dress with white pumps. The makeup was highlighted by nude tones and purple-toned streaks.

Jennifer Winget's Floral White Dress

Posed contemplatively, Jennifer Winget wore a white silk dress that was just gorgeous and sleeveless. Her dress was voluminous and featured deep pink floral accents and green leaves. Her dress was enhanced by shiny texture. She aptly captioned the picture as, 'La Vie En Rose' and she accessorised her look with delicate earrings. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade and the side-parted highlighted tresses completed her look.

Jennifer Winget's Black And Pink Attire

Jennifer Winget's pink dress and black blazer combination gave us party wear goals. She wore this short pink dress that featured wrapped details and she teamed it with a black blazer shrug, which was adorned with white-toned butterfly accents. Her dress came from the label, Madison. She carried an embellished silver purse with her and upped her look with dazzling earrings. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and winged eyeliner. She completed her look with a middle-parted bun that rounded out her avatar.

Jennifer Winget's Pastel Gown

Jennifer Winget's pastel gown was what we loved so much. She wore a blush champagne-hued gown for a photoshoot and exuded dreamy vibes. Her attire was intricately-adorned with subtle white accents and was accentuated by laced details. She upped her look with winged eyeliner and pink lip shade. The makeup was light and refreshing and she notched up her look with a white hairband and the copper tresses wrapped up her avatar.

So, which outfit of Jennifer Winget's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Happy Birthday, Jennifer Winget!

Courtesy: Jennifer Winget's Instagram