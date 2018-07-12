Subscribe to Boldsky
Janhvi Kapoor's Latest Modern Desi Look Is A Must Check Out For College Girls

Janhvi Kapoor Ishaan Khatter

Janhvi Kapoor was all dolled up for 'Dhadak' promotions and this time she took a break from the usual separates and showed us her trendier side. Sridevi's elder daughter was looking fabulous in a floral outfit that young graduate students can easily don.

Her outfit of the day was a cross between ethnic and western and Janhvi looked awesome in it. In fact, the budding actress has been giving us many fashionable surprises. This time, she looked fresh as a daisy in her choker-necked flared top and dhoti-inspired bottoms.

Ishaan Khatter Dhadak

Her elegant top was floral-inspired and dipped in a bright red shade. The top was also adorned with myriad green and white flowers. Her cream-hued bottoms were pleated and gave us our pyjamas inspiration. It had a metallic touch and was also partially highlighted by the same floral-printed pattern. 

She sensibly wore embellished jootis with the top and completed her look with intricate earrings and tribal bangles. Janhvi's makeup was minimally done but it was her thick pigtail that made her look even more awesome.

Dhadak Release Date

Ishaan looked dapper and wore a cool blue half-sleeved denim shirt and paired it with black pants and sports shoes.

They wowed us again and gave us brand new outfit inspiration. Their movie is releasing on 20th of this month, so we are expecting them in even more stylish avatars at the promotional events.

Janhvi Kapoor Sridevi
