ICW 2020: Janhvi Kapoor Unveils The Elegant Veil Look In Manish Malhotra’s Couture Movie Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Manish Malhotra presented his elaborate regal collection, Ruhaaniyat - A Celebration Called Life at the ongoing FDCI India Couture Week 2020, which took a digital turn this year following the Covid-19 pandemic. The collection, which was a tribute to our diverse heritage and soulful artistry of the Indian craftsmen, had Janhvi Kapoor looking radiant and resplendent. The Gunjan Saxena actress was a part of the couture movie presented by Manish Malhotra and she took our breath away with her gorgeous veiled attire and graceful walk across the tastefully-done passageways of The Leela Palace, New Delhi.

Janhvi Kapoor was seen dressed in what seemed like an elaborate lehenga. The movie opens with her expressive face covered in the delicate veil, which set the tone of the movie inspired by the Nazakat (elegance) of Awadh and the vibrancy of Punjab. So, the movie was about the symphony between two contrasting elements and Janhvi Kapoor's attire and styling definitely captured the essence. She was definitely elegant in each frame and had all our attention.

Speaking about her ensemble, she wore a pastel-hued number that was accentuated by intricate and embellished threadwork. The ensemble was jewel-toned and was enhanced by gold-embossed motifs. Her attire highlighted the beautiful zari work and the blouse was so meticulously embellished. The attire was reminiscent of the old-world weddings and it evoked the royal nostalgia. Well, the movie certainly seemed like flipping through a hardbound picture book of the days of the Indian monarchy. The translucent delicate veil was certainly floor-touching with glittering border and it added to the old-world charm effect. While the attire seemed heavy, the jewellery was also detailed.

Janhvi Kapoor wore heavy jewellery crafted out of precious stones, gold, and diamond. She flaunted haar, choker, maathapatti, maangteeka, which were handcrafted. She also wore exquisite haathphool, statement rings, and a stunning bracelet. The makeup was highlighted by pink contoured cheekbones, matte pink lip shade, complementing eye shadow with mascara. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Janhvi Kapoor's attire and look? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram and Manish Malhotra's Couture Film