Pretty Sarees To Beautiful Lehengas, Janhvi Kapoor’s Ethnic Fashion Wardrobe Is What We Want To Own! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has cemented her position in the Bollywood industry as a promising actress after her debut movie Dhadak and Netflix series, Ghost Stories. . Though she is just one film old right now, but her brilliant acting prowess in that one film impressed everyone and she won many hearts. Apart from it, the Dhadak actress has also charmed people with her personality and stunning fashion statements. From lehengas to sarees, the diva has been giving major ethnic fashion goals to all the ladies in the town. So, let us take a look at some of her ethnic outfits that caught all our attention. She was styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri.

Janhvi Kapoor In A Pink Saree Janhvi Kapoor donned a pretty pink-hued saree by Arpita Mehta and looked extremely gorgeous. Her plain saree was accentuated by yellow and white intricate prints at the border. She draped the pallu of her saree in a casual style that featured tassel detailing. The Ghost Stories actress teamed her saree with a sleeveless plunging neckline multi-hued printed blouse and upped her look with green-pearl detailed gold-toned maang tikka and bangles. Slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look. Janhvi left her mid-parted curly tresses loose. Janhvi Kapoor In A Purple Saree Janhvi Kapoor sported a sequin purple-hued saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra and looked absolutely stunning. She draped the pallu of her saree in a casual style that was accentuated by tassel-detailing at the hem. The Roohi Afzana actress paired it with a sleeveless sweetheart-neckline matching blouse and accessorised her look with lovely earrings and ring. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Janhvi pulled all her side-parted layered tresses to one side and let them loose. Janhvi Kapoor In A Silver-Golden Lehenga Janhvi Kapoor wore a straight-structured golden lehenga, which came from Manish Malhotra's collections. Her lehenga was accentuated by shimmering silver checkered designs and striped border. She teamed it with a sleeveless golden blouse that featured multi-hued stone detailing. The Dostana 2 actress completed her look with a matching embellished dupatta and notched up her look with silver-toned studs and rings. Janhvi let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, neutral-toned eye shadow, pink highlighted cheekbones, and cherry lip shade. Janhvi Kapoor In A Heavy Golden Lehenga Janhvi Kapoor left us stunned with her gorgeous look in this golden lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her lehenga was accentuated by intricate prints and heavy mirror-work and she paired it with a half-sleeved sweetheart-neckline matching choli. The Gunjan Saxena actress draped a sheer net-printed golden dupatta, which was highlighted by green border. She accessorised her look with green-stone detailed heavy ethnic earrings, bangles, and rings. Janhvi pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low bun while the side strands enhanced her look. Sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look.

We loved all the ethnic outfits of Janhvi Kapoor and would want to steal it from her wardrobe. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Janhvi Kapoor