    Jacqueline Fernandez Amazes In An Old-School Look With Her Classy Separates

    Jacqueline Fernandez Fashion

    Jacqueline Fernandez was recently spotted with her father. With her latest separates, the actress played with contrasts and gave us an old-fashioned look. Her attire was something that we would have loved to wear on an outing with friends. Let's find out what attire she wore that caught our attention.

    Jacqueline Fernandez Style

    So, Jacqueline wore a white top that was cropped and seemed breezy. She paired her ensemble with a midi skirt, which came with straps and was accentuated by denim fabric. It was a summery wear and Jacqueline definitely left us with a fashion goal. She looked sassy in her ensemble and the actress teamed her outfit with black and red peep-hole sandals, which went well with her look.

    Jacqueline Fernandez News

    The diva accessorised her look with dark shades and her look was minimal. Her look was mostly jewellery-free and she notched up her look with a light pink lip shade. The long side-swept tresses rounded out her casual avatar. Jacqueline looked awesome. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 17:15 [IST]
