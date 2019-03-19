ENGLISH

    Jacqueline Fernandez's Midi Skirt Is Worth All The Attention

    By
    |
    Jacqueline Fernandez Fashion

    Jacqueline Fernandez gave us a cool style goal recently. The diva looked fresh and awesome and made a strong case for contrasts. She wore an earthy-hued ensemble and we were particularly impressed by her skirt. Let's decode her ensemble and look, which had all our attention.

    Jacqueline Fernandez Style

    So, Jacqueline wore a half-sleeved white top that was round-necked and cropped. It was towards the flared side and she teamed it with a brown midi skirt. The skirt was flared and accentuated by asymmetrical cuts. The pockets on her skirt were striking too and we totally loved the combination. Jacqueline also paired her ensemble with pointed glass pumps, which went well with her look.

    Jacqueline Fernandez Insta

    The actress accessorised her look with chic bangles and black cat-eyed frames. The makeup was natural and enhanced by a pink lip shade. The impeccable side-swept bun was adorned with red band, which totally upped her style quotient. Jacqueline looked classy as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 15:02 [IST]
