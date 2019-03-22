Jacqueline Fernandez's Icy Blue Pantsuit Is A Must-wear For Celebratory Occasions

ENGLISH

    Jacqueline Fernandez made a strong case for pantsuits as a party wear. She looked gorgeous as she hosted a party for Guneet Monga, who won an Oscar for her short film, 'Period'. Jacqueline looked impeccable and elegant in her ensemble. She totally exuded boss lady vibes with her outfit. Let's decode her attire and look.

    Jacqueline Fernandez Style

    So, Jacqueline wore an old-fashioned pantsuit, which was dipped in a soft blue hue. Her attire consisted of a waistcoat and a blazer and she teamed it with straight-fit pants. Her ensemble seemed like a cross between formal and casual and Jacqueline paired it with shiny pencil heels, which colour-blocked her outfit.

    Jacqueline Fernandez Insta

    She kept her look jewellery-free and that suited the look. Jacqueline carried a black purse with her and the makeup was enhanced by contoured cheekbones and a red lip shade. She also accentuated her eye makeup with well-defined kohl. The side-swept tresses completed her look. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 12:29 [IST]
