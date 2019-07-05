Just In
Jacqueline Fernandez's Sheer Pink Dress Is Perfect For A Rainy Day
Jacqueline Fernandez left us speechless with her latest airport outfit. It was an outstanding dress and the diva, quite simply, looked a class apart. Her dress was an instant eye-catcher and her dress was something we would have loved to wear. However, on the second thought, it was not an easy number to pull off but Jacqueline carried it with a lot of aplomb. Let's decode her dress and look.
Jacqueline played with the shades of pink. Her airport attire seemed layered and perfect for monsoon season. Her spaghetti-strapped dress was accentuated by metallic accents and it was covered by a sheer overlay. The translucent layering totally gave her dress a raincoat effect. It was a beautiful number that we wished we had in our wardrobe. The soft pink hue gave Jacqueline's dress a soothing touch.
The actress paired her dress with bright pink Melissa flats, which gave her look a quirky and also a vibrant touch to her look. She carried a black side purse with her and wore black shades to notch up her avatar. The make-up was highlighted by a pink lip shade and the side-swept long curly tresses completed her airport look. Jacqueline looked amazing as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.