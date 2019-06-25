Of Subtle Orange And Fiery Red, Jacqueline's Gown Has A Sari Touch Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Jacqueline Fernandez recently graced the Sri Lanka Tourism Event and she was felicitated with the award. The actress wore an interesting ensemble for the occasion, which was a cross between sari and a gown. The hues incorporated were on the unconventional side and Jacqueline looked feisty. Let's decode her outfit and look, which has all our attention.

So, Jacqueline wore a light orange gown, which we felt was a sartorial delight. The attire consisted of a strapless corset bodice, with flared Bishop sleeves, and then it was intersected by a fiery red floral drape. Her attire was also enhanced by ruffled accents and seemed beautifully structured. There was also a whiff of what seemed like Batik prints on her gown, which elevated the whole effect. Jacqueline looked stunning as ever and pulled of this dramatic number rather impressively.

Since her ensemble was highlighted by bold elements, her look was minimally done. Jacqueline accessorised her look with delicate diamond studs, which complemented her attire. The make-up was dewy with contoured cheekbones but then the subtle pink lip shade was what dominated her look. The long wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Jacqueline looked awesome. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.