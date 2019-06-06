So, Here’s The Latest Roundup of Traditional Outfits From B-town’s Favourite Divas Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Do you need some refreshing traditional fashion idea? If yes, we have curated a list of the best ethnic outfits for you. From Jacqueline Fernandez to Daisy Shah, these divas gave us stunning traditional wear goals recently. Their outfits are perfect for discerning modern women. Check out their style statements.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez surprised us with her traditional avatar recently. The gorgeous actress, who has been making fashionable splashes lately, was dressed to impress. She wore an outfit by Anita Dongre for the Eid celebrations and looked beyond stunning. Her ensemble was about soft hue and subtle embellishments. The diva certainly gave us a wedding outfit idea for the upcoming wedding season. Jacqueline's ensemble was towards the contemporary side and consisted of a backless choli blouse, which she teamed with a voluminous skirt. Her skirt featured shimmery metallic accents and the actress also draped a sheer organza dupatta to notch up her look. Posed cheerfully, she was all smiles and accessorised her look with statement earrings. The makeup was enhanced by a pink lip shade and light kohl. The side-swept long wavy tresses completed her ethnic avatar. Jacqueline was a vision to behold and her ensemble was absolutely festive.

Gauahar Khan

The very fashionable Gauahar Khan elevated her fashion game this Eid with an intricately-printed ensemble from Heena Kochhar. Her attire consisted of an elaborate flared kurta and complementing palazzo pyjamas. This was also one of the most unusual ethnic outfits that we saw in a past couple of weeks. The full-sleeved kurta was adorned with meticulous patterns and the neckline area was elaborated by exquisite golden threadwork. She contrasted her kurta with a lined palazzo pants, which were beautifully embroidered at the hem. Gauahar also draped a complementing dupatta with her ensemble. She teamed her outfit with embellished juttis, which went well with her attire. The elaborate earrings of hers came from the label, Tyaani by Karan Johar. The makeup was dewy-toned with a matte pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her traditional avatar.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia gave us a simple traditional look recently, which we felt was perfect for a light wedding function or festive occasion. She donned a humble salwar suit for the special screening of 'Bharat' and she looked a class apart. The actress boasted chikankari work and made a strong case for ivory ensembles with a flared kurta that was full-sleeved and subtly-printed. Her kurta was notched up by sheer accents and she paired it with complementing palazzo pants. The actress also draped a minty green dupatta to spruce up her look. With this, she also gave us dupatta goals. Neha accessorised her look with oxidised bangles and sleek danglers. She teamed her ensemble with golden shiny flats, which upped her style statement and also carried an intricately-done blue-hued clutch. The makeup was dewy-toned with a matte pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The impeccable tresses rounded out her stylish avatar.

Pranutan Bahl

Pranutan Bahl wore a long dress recently for a special occasion but the long dress of hers was detailed with an ethnic touch. She attended the Bimal Roy Film Society screening of the film, 'Sujata', which aimed at celebrating womanhood through cinema. Her ensemble came from Label Anushree's SS'19 collection. It was a gorgeous ensemble, ideal for sangeet function. Her attire featured a structured halter bodice and a flared skirt. The bodice of her ensemble was adorned with vibrant nature-inspired prints and the skirt was sprinkled with red-hued floral accents. The border of her skirt was green-hued and was notched up by elaborate multi-hued prints. She accessorised her look with elaborate jhumkis, which came from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The makeup was enhanced by a red lip shade and smoky kohl accompanied by a nude eye shadow. The wavy tresses completed her ethnic avatar.

Kiara Advani

For the latest promotional round of Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani flaunted an ethnic modern look. Her ensemble was designed by Anamika Khanna and it brought alive the contemporary sensibilities. It was a smart ensemble that consisted of a sporty black blouse with pink piping and she teamed it with a pleated black flared skirt. The yellow striped waistband on the skirt and the asymmetrical ruffled accent gave her attire a quirky touch. Not just her blouse and skirt, her dupatta too caught our attention. Kiara's ivory dupatta was colour-blocked by pink, yellow, and black stripes. It was also accentuated by intricate yet subtle prints, which notched up her avatar. The geometric danglers and chic bracelet from Amrapali spruced up her avatar. The makeup was dewy-toned with a glossy pink lip shade and a pink eye shadow. The middle-parted sleek long tresses elevated her fashion quotient.

Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah is absolutely promoting Indian craftsmanship and handlooms. Her kalidaar suit for Eid festivities was one of the most gorgeous ensembles ever. Understated and minimal, her attire was designed by Heena Kochhar. This traditional attire of hers came from the designer's latest 'A Blue Summer' collection. Daisy's meticulously-printed suit consisted of a flared kurta and palazzos. It was handloom Chanderi attire, which boasted ari and mirror-work kalidaar. She draped an intricately-bordered ivory dupatta with her suit, which complemented her attire. Daisy carried a beautifully-embroidered Mughal potli bag with her, which was from The Little Shop by Megha. She accessorised her look with oxidised silver jhumkis, which came from the label, Kohar by Kanika. The makeup was nude-toned with a light pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The wavy tresses rounded out her ethnic avatar.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.