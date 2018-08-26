Subscribe to Boldsky
Vintage Or Modern, Which LFW 2018 Look Of Jacqueline Fernandez Wooed You More?

Jacqueline Fernandez Lakme Fashion Week

Jacqueline Fernandez opened the last show and also closed that show on the fourth day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018. Yes, the actress donned two looks in one show and gave hawk-eyed fashion critics a lot to think about. The vivacious diva walked down the ramp for Ashish N Soni, and she stunned us in two stunning western numbers.

Presented by Tresemmé, Jacqueline's show opener attire reflected formal sensibilities and vintage charm. Her first attire was dipped in a golden shade and was backed by high comfort quotient. It was an off-shoulder outfit that seemed like a half jumpsuit and was accentuated by sartorial cuts. Her outfit had sharp edges, was structural, and was definitely figure-flattering.

Jacqueline Fernandez LFW 2018

Jackie's blouse was overlapping and was given a dramatic dimension with a ruffled drape. Her pants, on the other hand, were slightly flared and folded. She teamed her outfit with golden-hued pencil heels and wore classy earrings to notch up her look. Her hairstyle clearly defined her look and made her look like a yesteryear star with modern sensibilities.

Jacqueline's second attire for the show was a classic black dress, which was also one-shouldered and figure-hugging. It was a perfect date night or cocktail wear dress, which we have a feeling is going to be a rage among millennials. Her dress was enhanced by a flared skirt with asymmetrical hemline and her attire also had a loose sash, which gave her outfit an interesting touch. Jacqueline teamed her dress with pencil heels and wore hoop earrings to spruce up her look.

Jacqueline Fernandez showstopper

Her makeup was marked by pink lip shade while her copper tresses were given a messy touch and were side-swept.

We loved Jacqueline's first look more than the second. Which look of hers did you find more rocking?

Jacqueline Fernandez Fashion
    Story first published: Sunday, August 26, 2018, 4:11 [IST]
