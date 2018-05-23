Jacqueline Glams It Up In A Golden Dress

PC: team. jacqueline

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is making us go gaga over and over again. Last time, the actress was seen sporting a cute multi-coloured body-hugging dress; but this time, the actress set the stage on fire, with her 'droolicious' attire.

The 'Race 3' starlet had our hearts beating million times faster, as she posed against the mirrored study table like a true diva. Jackie sizzled in the muted backdrop. With her smouldering expression, she looked every inch sexy and seductive. The diva in her hot avatar was like a cross between a ballerina and a belly dancer.

The leggy lass donned a bold golden dress that was very figure-hugging. Yes, the dress did accentuate her slender frame. The embellished attire was highlighted by golden sequins and the breathtaking dress also featured Oriental-inspired embroidery. Her spaghetti-straped outfit had a deep neckline that made Jackie's ensemble very revealing and raised the hotness quotient.

Another head turner was Jackie's fabulous sandals. Her heels were dipped in the deep shade of red and this was intricately done. The ravishing actress left her purple tresses loose and wild. An impeccable hairdo would have killed her overall look. The makeup was fresh and minimal, so bang on!

We are wowed by Jacky. The actress is so versatile and has a very refreshing fashion sense. We think Jackie nailed it again. Don't you think her sensational dress was worth the weight in gold?