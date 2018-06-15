Subscribe to Boldsky
OMG! Jacqueline's Stunning Dress Is Making Our Hearts Go Racing

By Devika
Jacqueline Fernandez Race 3

Jacqueline Fernandez was probably the best dressed at 'Race 3' screening event, which witnessed the prominent actors from the film fraternity. The actor, who grabbed the lead role in the movie, captured our interest in her absolutely smashing outfit. Well, with this attire of hers, she gave us the #ootd.

We totally adored her Miuniku ensemble that was dramatic and very eye-catching. Her separates dress was unlike what other celebs donned and had very interesting features. Jackie's dress seemed to be inspired from the Formula One racing events and well, kudos to her for picking this spot-on dress for her movie 'Race 3', which talks about car racing.

Her deep-neck bright red sleeveless blouse was colour-blocked by asymmetrical baby pink sash-like drape. If that was not exciting enough, she covered her midriff with a button-down sweater-styled cloth that hugged her figure perfectly and grabbed our eyeballs.

Jacqueline Fernandez Race 3

Her checkered white and black A-line skirt was reminiscent of a racing flag and turned out to be another head-turning feature. We thought her pink-hued pumps did justice to her attire. She rounded off her look with a metallic Bulgari clutch.

She kept her makeup minimal but the pink lip shade was to die for and her earrings and side-swept long wavy tresses went perfectly well with the dress.

Well, with her event-appropriate dress, Jackie is making our hearts go racing. She gave us a brand new fashion idea and completely wooed us yet again.

    Story first published: Friday, June 15, 2018, 15:46 [IST]
