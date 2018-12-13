Isha Ambani's Spectacular Wedding Attire Includes Her Mother's 35-year-old Sari

It was a special evening at Antilia as the groom and baraatis arrived at the 27-story abode. The house was decked up beautifully with marigolds and tons of fairy lights but no amount of lighting could take away the luminescence of the bride, Isha Ambani. Isha looked spectacular on her wedding day and she made it more special by wearing her mother, Nita Ambani's 35-years old sari as a dupatta.

Intricately detailed by gold embellishments, this creation was designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. This attire of hers was exquisitely crafted and inspired by the resplendent architectural heritage of Mughal jaalis. It was also accentuated by the floral motifs. Lilies, roses, and lotus were the flowers, which were meticulously embossed on her attire. It was an outstanding outfit and one of the most elaborate ones that we have seen this year.

While the Mughal inspiration was seen on her attire, the Gujarati sensibilities were also kept relevant. She draped her mother's wedding sari, panetar as a dupatta. Panetar is the traditional Gujarati sari that is gifted to the bride and this sari added a sentimental value to her ensemble. It was enhanced by a mesmerising zardozi border.

Styled by Ami Patel, Isha wore a small dainty nath, a sleek maangtikka, an elaborate neckpiece, heavy earrings, and white and gold bangles. Her makeup was highlighted by a deep pink lip shade, smoky kohl, and the bridal bindis. She looked ethereal and was a vision to behold.