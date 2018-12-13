ENGLISH

Gauri & Shah Rukh Khan Gave Us Mesmerising Fashion Goals Again At Isha Ambani's Wedding

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan wooed us again with their traditional outfits at Isha Ambani's wedding. They looked awesome and gave us fashion goals. Their ensembles were classy and well, Shah Rukh and Gauri were one of the best-dressed couples at the special event.

Gauri Shah Rukh Isha Ambani

Gauri wore a sari for the wedding. Her sari was boasted by modern sensibilities and designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. It was a beautifully embellished red chevron sari that was highlighted by mesmerising display of gold sequins. She teamed it with a glittering gold sleeveless blouse and carried a classy clutch with her. She also accessorised her look with delicate studs. Gauri's makeup was nude-toned and the side-swept tresses completed her look.

Shah Rukh Khan Zero

Shah Rukh wore an all-white kurta and Jodhpuri pyjamas and contrasted his white-hued attire with a black full-sleeved jacket that was enhanced by metallic golden details. So, didn't these two look amazing? Let us know that in the comment section.

