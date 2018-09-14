Inaaya Naumi Khemu Looks Totally Cute In Her Festive Wear As She Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Khemu too celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi and this time it was more special for them as they took part in the festivities with their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Khemu. The three looked so stunning together and we were wowed by their ethnic wears.
While Inaaya and Soha wore yellow-hued outfits, Kunal donned a black and white ensemble. Soha Ali Khan wore a simple yellow-coloured salwar kameez and looked absolutely slay-worthy. She sported a short yellow-hued kurta and paired it with a Patiala salwar and juttis. Soha also draped a printed dupatta, which notched up her outfit to a whole new extent.
The actress wore chic earrings and completed her look with a puffed up bun. Inaaya was dressed in a printed yellow kurta and she teamed it with printed bright pink pyjamas. Inaaya looked cute as a button in her ensemble and she paired her outfit with a cute gold bangle.
Kunal wore a quarter-sleeved black-hued kurta and colour-blocked it with white-coloured Paithani pyjamas. He sported black-coloured loafers to round off his festive look.
Well, these three looked so perfect together that we are at a loss for words.
