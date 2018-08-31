Aww! Taimur Ali Khan Looked Too Cute In Both Traditional And Cool Look

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the cutest star babies on the block. He is also among the most fashionable babies. When it comes to being papped, Taimur certainly steals the thunder of his mom Kareena Kapoor Khan. He has consistently owned the internet with his adorable avatars, but these two looks of his were the cutest we had seen so far.

One was a traditional look and the other one was a casual avatar. We thought he looked aww-worthy in both the outfits. So, let's decode his ethnic and cool attires, and then you can tell us, which look you liked the most.

Taimur's Traditional Look

Taimur Ali Khan's traditional attire was simple and classy. He looked adorable in his ethnic outfit, which featured a full-sleeved blue-coloured kurta and he paired it with white-hued pyjamas. Taimur's white-hued sleeveless and crisp jacket certainly accentuated his look. And he completed his traditional avatar with black-hued loafers.

Taimur's Casual Look

Taimur's looked cute as a button in his latest attire. He was clearly in a mood for fun as he stepped out in a tee and shorts. His t-shirt was dipped in a pristine white shade and was enhanced by a teddy bear image. He paired it with sunshine yellow-hued shorts. Taimur rounded off his look with white sandals.