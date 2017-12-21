Subscribe to Boldsky
Taimur’s First Birthday Looks Prove Him To Be The Youngest Bollywood Fashionista

Baby Nawaab Taimur Ali Khan celebrated his first birthday with his family at their royal Pataudi Palace in Haryana.

taimur’s first birthday

The already-popular kid of the tinsel town looked marvelous and adorable on his first birthday. Taimur is very stylish and after seeing the budding fashionista, all moms are saying, "Mera beta stylish hoga toh Taimur jaisa", which means Taimur gives them goals to deck up their kids as stylishly.

Taimur changed different style books since his birthday morning. We shall start with the evening look.

Array

The Sherwani Boy

For his birthday evening look, Taimur was wearing a powder pink Sherwani and looked extremely cuddable. It was matched with a beige coat. The look was very Nawabi and also had reflections of his Dad's styling statement.

Array

The Sassy Boy

Taimur left no stones unturned in reflecting his mother's style statements, while he carried the striped casuals with the shades plus with so much stance and sass. It is hard to believe that a one year old can be trusted to be sheer role model for your kids.

Array

White And Denim Match

We already know that the combination of a white shirt and blue denims while cutting his birthday cake for the first time in his life made him look utterly cute. He carried the look with so much coolness that it was hard to decipher his age.

Array

The Stripe Games

It was early in the morning on Taimur's birthday when he was playing with his dad, Saif Ali Khan, wearing the super-cool striped tee with matching trousers. Kareena is surely doing a great job in styling her little son with so much coolness and it should definitely give you goals.

Array

Cuddling With Maasi

The first look of Taimur we got on his birthday was when Karisma Kapoor uploaded a picture with the birthday boy, cuddling with him. Taimur was wearing indoor casuals and looked cute as usual.

Array

Smitten By The Playfulness

Along with the capability of the wonderful kid, his cute gestures and swag on his birthday also impressed us. He was seen with his family members, enjoying the day to the core.

Story first published: Thursday, December 21, 2017, 12:07 [IST]
