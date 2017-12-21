Taimur’s First Birthday Looks Prove Him To Be The Youngest Bollywood Fashionista

Baby Nawaab Taimur Ali Khan celebrated his first birthday with his family at their royal Pataudi Palace in Haryana.

The already-popular kid of the tinsel town looked marvelous and adorable on his first birthday. Taimur is very stylish and after seeing the budding fashionista, all moms are saying, "Mera beta stylish hoga toh Taimur jaisa", which means Taimur gives them goals to deck up their kids as stylishly.

Taimur changed different style books since his birthday morning. We shall start with the evening look.