Taimur’s First Birthday Looks Prove Him To Be The Youngest Bollywood Fashionista

Baby Nawaab Taimur Ali Khan celebrated his first birthday with his family at their royal Pataudi Palace in Haryana.
The already-popular kid of the tinsel town looked marvelous and adorable on his first birthday. Taimur is very stylish and after seeing the budding fashionista, all moms are saying, "Mera beta stylish hoga toh Taimur jaisa", which means Taimur gives them goals to deck up their kids as stylishly.
Taimur changed different style books since his birthday morning. We shall start with the evening look.
The Sherwani Boy
For his birthday evening look, Taimur was wearing a powder pink Sherwani and looked extremely cuddable. It was matched with a beige coat. The look was very Nawabi and also had reflections of his Dad's styling statement.
The Sassy Boy
Taimur left no stones unturned in reflecting his mother's style statements, while he carried the striped casuals with the shades plus with so much stance and sass. It is hard to believe that a one year old can be trusted to be sheer role model for your kids.
White And Denim Match
We already know that the combination of a white shirt and blue denims while cutting his birthday cake for the first time in his life made him look utterly cute. He carried the look with so much coolness that it was hard to decipher his age.
The Stripe Games
It was early in the morning on Taimur's birthday when he was playing with his dad, Saif Ali Khan, wearing the super-cool striped tee with matching trousers. Kareena is surely doing a great job in styling her little son with so much coolness and it should definitely give you goals.
Cuddling With Maasi
The first look of Taimur we got on his birthday was when Karisma Kapoor uploaded a picture with the birthday boy, cuddling with him. Taimur was wearing indoor casuals and looked cute as usual.