The Many Fashion Moments Of The Super Cute Sister Of Taimur, Inaaya Naumi Khemu

By
Soha Ali Khan daughter

Taimur Ali Khan and his sister Inaaya Naumi Khemu are the cutest star babies on the block. However, this time we won't talk about Taimur, but his adorable sister Inaaya's baby fashion. The little one is vacationing these days with her parents and Saif and Kareena, and of course, Taimur. And her father Kunal Khemu just posted a picture of his daughter on Instagram. He aptly titled the pic as 'My sunshine checking out the sunshine and the sea'.

Now, while that pic is winning the internet, it is also made us think of Inaaya. The little girl is a fashion inspiration to many mothers, who want to dress up their daughters like a princess. On that note, here are some of the fashion moments of Inaaya Naumi Khemu:

Inaaya Naumi Khan fashion

1. The Vibrant Traditional Look

For the Raksha Bandhan, Inaaya looked super cute in her ethnic attire. She wore a pretty salwar kameez and looked cute as a button. Inaaya wore a bright pink-hued kurta and teamed it with yellow-coloured salwar. A light pink-hued dupatta was also draped on her and we loved her side ponytails.

Soha Ali Khan Kunal Khemu daughter

2. The Rocking Street-Style Look

Inaaya went for an outing and looked cute with her mother Soha Ali Khan. She wore a white-hued tee and teamed it with white pants. However, the red jacket not only contrasted her white but also notched up her adorable avatar. She wore a bow-shaped hairband to complete her look.

Soha Ali Khan daughter

3. The Early Morning Look

Babies look the cutest in their nightwear and Inaaya is one of the cutest babies ever. She turned 9- months old and for the occasion, she had a candid click. The pretty little girl donned a white-hued printed tee with a cartoon character and she teamed it with pyjamas enhanced by blue and yellow floral prints. The floral-inspired hairband rounded off her look.

Taimur Ali Khan sister

4. The Party-Style Avatar

Inaaya looked aww-worthy in her cute blue dress, which was highlighted by myriad pink and yellow flowers. We also loved the bright yellow-hued bow, which spruced up her dress and made her appear a thousand shades more adorable.

Soha Ali Khan daughter

5. A Fresh As A Daisy Look

Yes, this was the pic of the year. Inaaya looked fresh as a daisy as she got clicked with the veteran actress and more importantly, her grandmother Sharmila Tagore. The little one looked super beautiful in her white and pink subtly printed shirt.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 13:08 [IST]
