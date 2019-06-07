ENGLISH

    Classy And Colour-blocked, Huma Qureshi's Attire Is What You Should Bookmark For A Formal Event

    By
    |
    Huma Qureshi Fashion

    Huma Qureshi's fashion game is clearly evolving and with this ensemble of hers, she proved it. The actress, who represented the country gracefully at Cannes 2019 gave us a distinctive fashion statement recently. She wore a colour-blocked attire, which she wore for a BOF event. Let's decode her ensemble and look, which is not very difficult to nail.

    So, Huma's ensemble came from the label, 431-88 by Shweta Kapur. Her attire was about sustainable fabric and contrasts. Dipped in muted-hues, this was one of the best outfits we saw this week, so far. Huma's separates made for a perfect wear for art exhibitions and social events. She teamed her half-sleeved black blouse with a brown skirt. The top featured an asymmetrical neckline and a ruffled accent. The skirt was brown-hued and accentuated by black metallic accents. Huma absolutely left us speechless with her attire.

    Huma Qureshi Style

    She teamed her ensemble with black sandals, which were designed by Giuseppe Zanotti and went well with her attire. Her quirky gold metallic earrings came from the label, Misho by Suhani Parekh. The makeup was notched up by a matte pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The ponytail rounded out her avatar. Styled by Aastha Sharma, Huma looked awesome as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, June 7, 2019, 17:41 [IST]
