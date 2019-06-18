Just In
Huma Qureshi Inspires Us To Bookmark Embellished Jumpsuits For Dazzling Parties
A jumpsuit is no longer just a casual wear. The jumpsuits can be even worn to the dazzling parties. Well, jumpsuits can always give you a break from the usual dresses and can end your tired fashion streak. It can spice up your wardrobe and make you stand out in an instant. So, if you need jumpsuit inspiration, let Huma Qureshi motivate you to don a jumpsuit. The actress, who has impressed us again with her acting prowess in 'Leila', wore embellished jumpsuits for two glittering events. Let's take a look at her jumpsuit looks.
The Rock Chic Jumpsuit
This jumpsuit she wore very recently for the Miss India event and she also attended Rohini Iyer's house party in the same outfit. Her jumpsuit was designed by Robert Abi Nader and it was a statement jumpsuit. The jumpsuit featured a plunging neckline and metallic accents on one sleeve. It was a belted outfit with intricately-done embroidery. Huma's jumpsuit also had a hoodie and she looked awesome and paired her ensemble with black pointed sandals. Her classy earrings came from H Craft Fine Jewellery and elaborate rings were from Mirari. The make-up was nude-toned with a matte pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The neat hairdo rounded out her events avatar.
The Discotheque-perfect Jumpsuit
The diva graced the GQ 100 Best Dressed recently and she made a sparkling entry with this shiny jumpsuit. She wore an Alexander Terekhov jumpsuit, which was accentuated by glittering sequins and consisted of an overlapping bodice. It was a full-sleeved jumpsuit, which gave us discotheque vibes. Huma looked fabulous and pulled off her ensemble with a lot of aplomb. She paired her ensemble with glittering heels from Louboutin. She kept her look jewellery-free but her make-up was pure wow. The actress wore a light pink lip shade and notched up her look with a black eyeliner and an inverted pink eyeliner. The impeccable high ponytail completed her party avatar.
So, did Huma Qureshi inspire you fashionably? Which jumpsuit of hers did you like more? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.