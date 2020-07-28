On Huma Qureshi’s Birthday, Her Top 5 Stylish Looks That Took Our Breath Away Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Ever since her debut movie, Gangs of Wasseypur, Huma Qureshi has been in the limelight. She has won us with her acting prowess in the movies but her performance in Netflix series, Leila proved she is one of the best actresses in the Hindi film industry. Apart from her films on diverse subjects, Huma's fashion game has also been equally versatile. She left us totally impressed with her Cannes outings and her fashion game is only getting better with time. The actress has also walked the ramp on a number of occasions. Born on 28 July 1986, we will talk about Huma Qureshi's top five fashion moments on her birthday.

Huma Qureshi's Futuristic Gown

For the red carpet event of Cannes Film Festival 2019, Huma Qureshi stunned us with her Gaurav Gupta gown. The actress wore a grey-hued gown that featured sculptural bodice with embellished textured detailing. The gown was also enhanced by waves-like origami folds, which made it a piece of art. Huma Qureshi definitely looked a class apart in her gown at Cannes - in fact, she balanced dramatic and subtle so beautifully. She wore purple-stoned chandelier earrings and complementing cocktail ring, which came from Chopard. The makeup was enhanced by contoured cheekbones, light pink lip shade, and smoky kohl. The wavy bun rounded out her avatar and Huma looked absolutely amazing.

Huma Qureshi's Green Lehenga

For a reality show photoshoot, India's Best Dramebaaz, Huma Qureshi took our breath away with her gorgeous green gown, which was designed by Anita Dongre. Her exquisite lehenga was enhanced by a dark shade of green and featured meticulously-done embellishments in silver. The motifs absolutely upped her attire and she teamed her lehenga with a white dupatta, which featured delicate accents in a green tone. Huma accessorised her look with dramatic earrings that were from Anita Dongre Pinkcity. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted bun completed her look. Well, with this lehenga of hers, she gave us a wedding-wear goal.

Huma Qureshi's Trendy Attire

For the Lakmé Fashion Week, Huma Qureshi walked the ramp with her brother, Saqib Saleem. They graced the ramp for the label, Two Point Two. The actress wore a sleeveless orange crop top and paired it with high-waist flared pants. Her pants were textured and she colour-blocked her number. The diva paired her ensemble with a long kimono-style jacket. The jacket was white-hued and accentuated by intricate black patterns. It was beautiful coordination and she teamed it with white-toned sandals. Her look was accessory-free and the makeup was nude-toned. She enhanced her look with contoured cheekbones, muted pink lip shade, and smoky kohl. The impeccable middle-parted bun completed her look.

Huma Qureshi's White Saree

Huma Qureshi looked absolutely breathtaking in her white saree at Cannes Film Festival 2019. Her saree was crafted by Gaurav Gupta and it was a simple number. Accentuated by white hue, her cotton saree was one of the most understated numbers. She paired her white saree with a white blouse but it was her chikankari flared jacket that absolutely upped her look. It was a halter-necked jacket and she teamed it with sandals from Sophia Webster. She upped her look with emerald studs and earrings from Fabergé. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and dark kohl. The puffed ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Huma Qureshi's Shimmering Jumpsuit

Huma Qureshi ditched the gown and dresses for a shimmering jumpsuit at the GQ party and we must say, she had all our attention. She was one of the best dressed and gave us cues on how to slay it in style with comfort quotient intact. The actress wore a glittering silver jumpsuit by Alexander Terekhov. It was a full-sleeved number with a plunging neckline and flowy silhouette. She paired her ensemble with complementing embellished heels from Christian Louboutin. The makeup was enhanced by muted pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and winged eyeliner. The impeccable long ponytail completed her look.

So, which stylish avatar of Huma Qureshi did you like the most? Let us know that.

Happy birthday, Huma Qureshi!

Courtesy: Huma Qureshi's Instagram