Happy Birthday Nushrat Bharucha: Five Times The Cute Actress Sizzled In Her Gorgeous Gowns Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 17 May 1985, Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha earned a lot of fame and recognition with her cute and adorable roles like Chiku in 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama opposite Kartik Aaryan.Post her debut film, the actress continued entertaining her fans by giving hit films one after the other. Apart from her films, the diva has impressed us on fashion front too. She has been making many heads turn in her gorgeous gowns at different events. As Nushrat turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of her pretty gowns that gave major goals.

Nushrat Bharucha In A Bold Green Gown For the Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020, Nushrat Bharucha opted for a one-shoulder dark-green-hued gown by Yousef Akbar. Her bold gown was accentuated by thigh-high side slit and brown-hued leather buckles while the long trail added stylish quotient to her look. Styled by Chandani Zatakia, she teamed her gown with a pair of transparent high heels from Public Desire and accessorised her look with gold-toned earcuffs from Misho and handcuff by Suhani Pittie. The Dream Girl actress sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and nudish-pink lip shade. Nushrat let loose her side-parted straight tresses. Nushrat Bharucha In A Golden Sequin Gown For the Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards 2019, Nushrat Bharucha donned a full-sleeved high-neck collar golden gown from Reem Acra, which was accentuated by heavy sequins. Styled by Chandani Zatakia, her body-hugging glittery gown featured sheer fabric at the hem. She completed her look with a pair of heels from Public Desire and upped her look with a few silver-toned rings by Farah Khan. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress pulled back her sleek tresses into a romantic hairdo and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, pink cheekbones, and nude lip shade. Nushrat Bharucha In A Black Printed Gown Nushrat Bharucha sported a sleeveless plunging-neckline black gown by Swapnil Shinde, which was accentuated by subtle white-hued patterns. Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, her gown featured a thigh-high side slit and matching statement belt that added structure to her attire. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actress completed her look with black heels and notched up her look with a pair of drop earrings from Amrapali. Nushrat pulled back her highlighted tresses into a braided tail and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, black-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade. Nushrat Bharucha In A One-Shoulder Blue Gown For the IIFA Awards 2019, Nushrat Bharucha was decked up in a one-shoulder blue gown by Shantanu and Nikhil. It was a dhoti-style draped gown, which featured pleats and dramatic floral-detailing. Styled by Akshay Tyagi, the short trail added stylish quotient and she completed her look with a pair of black heels. The Akaash Vaani actress accessorised her look with ear cuffs from Mahesh Notandass and ring cuff from Gehna Jewellers. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, blue eyeliner and eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and nudish-pink lip shade rounded out her look. Nushrat let loose her side-parted sleek tresses. Nushrat Bharucha In A Powder-Blue Gown For one of the events of Dream Girl, Nushrat Bharucha wore a one-shoulder powder-blue silk gown, which came from the label Mishru. Her gown was accentuated by one-layer detailing and white-hued intricate embroidery at the border and neckline. Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, the Chhalaang actress completed her look with heels from Fleur Fusion and upped her look with white hoops and rings from Gehna Jewellers. She pulled back her mid-parted curly tresses into a half-hairdo and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, subtle kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

We absolutely loved all these gowns of Nushrat Bharucha. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Nushrat Bharucha