Navratri 2019: Taapsee Pannu And Other Divas Inspire Us To Go Green This Navratri Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Green is one of the most distinctive and understated hues and yet fashionistas tend to buy red and yellows over green, when it comes to festive occasions. However, this navratri, don't overlook green hue as the colour can make you look a class apart. If you need some green outfits inspiration, we have curated a list of Bollywood divas, who have stunned us with their green traditional ensembles.

Dia Mirza

Planning a garba night during navratris? If yes, you can look different from the rest with a green-coloured lehenga just like Dia Mirza wore. Her deep green lehenga was designed by Krésha Bajaj, and it consisted of a velvet blouse and a matching voluminous skirt. It was a simple yet stunning lehenga with shimmery accents. Dia paired her ensemble with a sheer net dupatta and notched up her look with emerald jewellery. Her makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and the middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Vidya Balan

Green and gold is a classic combination and in this regard, Vidya Balan's sari is perfect for navratris. Traditional and graceful, she wore this sari for a wedding but you can sport something like her sari for a festive occasion too. Designed by Gaurang Shah, her sari was splashed in a plain green hue and featured golden border. She teamed it with subtly-done green blouse and accessorised her look with gold jewellery. The light makeup and middle-parted bun completed her avatar.

Taapsee Pannu

Not in a mood for lehenga for a dandiya night, well not to wear because Taapsee Pannu has an ideal outfit suggestion for you. The Saand Ki Aankh actress wore this emerald green sharara set by Abhinav Mishra. Her attire seemed comfy and featured velvet fabric. Her ensemble was also adorned with meticulous embellishments in golden tone. The winged eye liner and curly side-parted bun elevated her look.

Regina Cassandra

Regina Cassandra's green outfit is for all those ladies, who want to keep it simple and cool. Her outfit is also fun and festive. Her ensemble came from the label Chokhi Chorri and it consisted of a light and sheer belted kurta with subtle accents and multi-hued floral palazzo pants. She upped her look with chic studs and the makeup was highlighted by a bright magenta lip shade. So, this navratri invest in Regina Cassandra's ensemble.

Sara Ali Khan

Yes, you are completely in a festive mode and green is your favourite hue. We get you and so let Sara Ali Khan inspire you with her breezy light green outfit that consisted of a sleeveless short kurti, flared ruffled bottoms, and a patterned dupatta with pink border. She notched up her look with pink bangles and bright yellow juttis. Well, that was some interesting colour-blocking tip, which you can incorporate in your navratri look.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actress, Tamannaah Bhatia's latest outfit is from the label Sue Mue and it is totally a green delight. Overlapped and breezy, the actress paired her intricately-patterned tassel kurta with matching palazzo pants. She played with contrasts by pairing her ensemble with soft golden floral dupatta, which went well with her attire but for more vibrant effect, you can even opt for a bright pink or deep red dupatta.

Malaika Arora

Designed by Simar Dugal, Malaika Arora's green sharara set is certainly festive and dipped in a very unique shade of green. She sported a long full-sleeved kurta and teamed it with matching flared bottoms. Her ensemble was notched up by intricate work in silver tones and she paired it with a complementing dupatta and embellished juttis. Well, Malaika definitely inspired us to go green this navratri.

So, which green outfit will you pick for this navratri? Let us know that in the comment section.