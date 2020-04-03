Gauahar Khan’s Grey Bodycon Dress Is The Simple Office Wear That We Need Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

These days, Gauahar Khan's Instagram feed is lit up with her myriad outfits. A couple of days ago, she stunned us with her printed top and flared jeans and recently, she gave us a dress goal. Her dress seemed perfect for office wear and we have decoded her outfit for you.

So, Gauahar Khan looked amazing in her grey dress that was figure-flattering and smart. She looked smart in her dress, which was simple and made for ideal office wear. It was a round-neck and half-sleeved number and we wish we had this dress of hers in our closet. Apart from being perfect office wear, this attire of hers also seemed perfect for light parties and formal meetings.

She teamed her dress with black peep-hole sandals, which went well with her grey dress. Gauahar accessorised her look with studs but most of all, she kept her look minimal. The makeup was light with pink lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Gauahar Khan's attire and look? Let us know that.