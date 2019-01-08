Gauahar Khan's Emerald Pantsuit Is About Anti-fit Fashion And Understated Glamour

Gauahar Khan is quite versatile when it comes to fashion. You simply can't put the model and actress in a box. Recently, she gave us another fashion goal, which somewhere celebrated the anti-fit fashion and understated glamour.

She wore a pantsuit but it was a break from the traditionally structured pantsuits. On the contrary, it was a voluminous pantsuit that was accentuated by a free-flowing silhouette. Her attire consisted of an overlapping top that was full-sleeved and slightly wrinkled and her matching pants were flared particularly towards the hem. Gauahar looked absolutely resplendent in her ensemble that was designed by DiyaRajvvir.

She paired her pantsuit with black strappy heels, which colour-blocked her ensemble. Her elaborate earrings came from Minerali and these ethnic jewels actually went well with her look. The makeup was nude-toned and marked by an earthy lip shade. The complementing eyeshadow spruced up her look. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out and elevated her style quotient. We thought Gauahar looked absolutely amazing. How about you? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.