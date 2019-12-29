Best Of Ananya Panday's Fashion: Five Cute Outfits Of The Debutante Actress In 2019! (PICS) Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The year 2019 has been special for actor Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday, as she made her debut in Bollywood with Punit Malhotra's film Student Of The Year 2, produced by Karan Johar. Ananya later appeared in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite latest heartthrob Kartik Aaryan. On the fashion front too, Ananya impressed us with her sartorial choices. The young actress gave us a lot of cute dress goals this year.

So, let us take a glimpse at some of Ananya Panday's cute outfits in 2019, which melted our heart and made us smile. She was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel.

Ananya Panday In A Knit Top And Pink Ruffle Skirt Ananya Panday donned a full-sleeved long cuffed round-collar light yellow-shade knit top. She paired it with a high-waist baby-pink woven mini skirt, which featured single-layered ruffled hem and trim detailing. Her pretty outfit came from the label Keepsake and the actress looked super cute as she twirled. Ananya completed her look with a pair of nude-hued criss-cross stilettos from Public Desire. She upped her look with gold-toned earrings by Black Balloon. She pulled back her poofy tresses into a high ponytail, which added to the cuteness factor. Kohled eyes, heavy mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Ananya Panday In A Pink Mini Dress Ananya Panday blossomed in a full-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline hot-pink cute mini dress by alice McCall. Her pretty pink dress featured broad band type belt, which added structure to her attire. The flared skirt was accentuated by sharp pleats and tassels on the hemline. Her dress was layered with a fishnet fabric while the sleeves were marked by puffy accents. The actress completed her look with a pair of golden stilletos. She let loose her mid-parted curled locks and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by kohled eyes, black eyeliner, and pink lip shade. Ananya Panday In Denim Co-ords Ananya Panday had a fun photoshoot in light-hued blue denim co-ords, which came from alice McCall. Her co-ords consisted of a half puff-sleeved round-collar crop top that featured white embroidered patterns and cut outs. She paired it with matching mini skirt. The actress completed her look with a pair of dark-hued denim high heels. Ananya accessorised her look with rings from Misho Designs by Suhani Parekh and left her side-parted curly tresses loose. Kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade enhanced her look. Ananya looked adorable as she posed for camera making cute faces. Ananya Panday In A Sunshine Mini Dress Ananya Panday looked pretty like a yellow lily in her cute mini dress, which came from Hemant and Nandita. Her bright yellow off-shoulder knitted dress featured balloon-look top and flared skirt, that was accentuated by white lace. The statement belt added structure to her attire and she completed her look with sparkling golden ankle-length strappy heels. The actress upped her look with gold-toned long drop earrings from Misho Designs by Suhani Parekh and painted the tip of her nails white. Sharp contouring, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade went well with her look. Ananya Panday pulled back her curly tresses into a high ponytail. She looked adorable in her sunshine dress. Ananya Panday In A Yellow Wrap Mini Dress Ananya Panday's this look is the most adorable of all. She donned a half-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline bright yellow mini wrap dress, which was accentuated by knot at the side and featured overlap detailing. The actress completed her look with a pair of white sports shoes. She went jewellery-free but upped her look with a yellow-white hairband, which looked super cute on her. Ananya let loose her short layered tresses and wrapped up her look with black eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

We absolutely loved Ananya Panday's cute looks in pretty outfits. Which one did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Ananya Panday