Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday And Other Divas Give Outfit Ideas For Christmas Day Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Celebrated on 25th December each year, the most anticipated festival Christmas is here and we hope you are prepared for the festival. From visiting church to the evening parties, Christmas is all about happy celebrations. So, before stepping out for celebration, why not prepare yourselves with some Christmas-perfect outfits and spread some festive vibes around us.

Confused? Well, you don't have to be as our Bollywood divas have come to your rescue! Recently, Karisma Kapoor, Gauahar Khan, Ananya Panday, and Rhea Kapoor sported pretty outfits for Christmas celebrations. So, let us take a close look at their outfits, which gave us goals.

Karisma Kapoor In White Tee And Red Pants Recently, Karisma Kapoor posted a picture on her Instagram handle, which had her wearing a full-sleeved round-collar white tee. Her white tee featured some quirky red print that said, ‘Santa I Can Explain'. She teamed it with vibrant red-hued checkered pants. The actress went jewellery-free and opted for minimal makeup highlighted by light pink lip shade. The oversized black eyeglasses rounded out her look. Karisma let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses. Gauahar Khan In Red Pantsuit Gauahar Khan celebrated Christmas in a dark red pantsuit. Her suit consisted of a three-fourth-sleeved notch-lapel open front blazer, which featured side pockets. She wore an extended sleeve ivory-printed tee with it and paired it with a high-rise ankle-length loose matching pants. The diva completed her look with golden heels and upped her look with black-hued studs. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade wrapped up her look. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a hairdo. Ananya Panday In Red Flared Dress Ananya Panday gave Christmas vibes with an off-shoulder flared red backless mini dress by Rutu Neeva. Styled by Ami Patel, she completed her look with a pair of ankle-strapped matching stilettos. The actress ditched accessories and painted her nails light pink. Ananya sharply contoured her jawline. Filled brows, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade elevated her look. The budding fashionista pulled back her poofy tresses into a stylish ponytail. Rhea Kapoor In Black Separates Rhea Kapoor broke the red code and instead went for black-hued outfit. Her outfit consisted of a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline black tee, which featured a cool printed quote that said, ‘Champagne Diamonds & Me'. She teamed it with matching long skirt, that was accentuated by a thigh-high side slit and a short trail. The diva completed her look with black boots and upped her look with silver-toned hoops. She let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses. Rhea's makeup was highlighted by pink-hued eye shadow, and light lip shade.

We find these outfits perfect for Christmas day. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

Put on the Santa cap and spread some happiness around you. Merry Christmas!

Pic Credits: Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Rhea Kapoor, Gauahar Khan