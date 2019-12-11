Ananya Panday And Other Divas Have Yellow Outfit Ideas For Different Occasions Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Yellow colour is one of the most attractive hues, which can make you look a class apart in an instant. Be it ethnic or western outfit, yellow hue can accentuate any kind of ensemble. These days, we noticed a number of Bollywood divas flaunted yellow outfits, which inspired us to go yellow-outfit shopping.

Today, we have come up with five beautiful yellow outfits straight from these divas' fashion wardrobe for different occasions. So, all those who want to look effortlessly awesome, take a close look at these outfits.

Get Party-Ready With Ananya Panday’s Mini Dress Recently, for the launch event of Fastrack Fragrance, Ananya Panday donned a full-sleeved strapless neon-yellow mini dress, which came from the label Oh Polly. Styled by Ami Patel, her bodycon dress featured flattering ruched effect and the sleeves and also had adjustable ties. The actress completed her look with transparent-strapped criss-cross orange heels. She went jewellery-free and instead upped her look with a silver-toned wrist watch. Ananya left her mid-parted highlighted wavy tresses loose. She sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Ananya Panday's strapless dress seemed perfect for the DJ night. Slay In Style At Wedding With Kriti Sanon’s Belted Sari For one of the promotional rounds of Panipat, Kriti Sanon wore a bright-yellow plain sari, which was by the top designer Manish Malhotra. She draped the pallu of her sari in a butterfly style and secured it with a matching embroidered belt. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the actress teamed her sari with a strapless matching blouse, which featured dramatic ruffle sleeves. She completed her look with Fizzy Goblet kolhapuris. Kriti accessorised her look with a green-stone detailed choker and silver-toned ring from Manish Malhotra's Jewellery collection. She let loose her side-parted tresses and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, and light pink lip shade. Kriti Sanon's stylish belted sari totally give you a slay-worthy moment at a wedding reception. Rock The Sangeet Dance In Juhi Chawla’s Sharara Set Juhi Chawla's classic sharara set is absolutely perfect for rocking the dance performance at your bestie's sangeet function. Her sharara set consisted of a cut-sleeved round-collar kurti, which was accentuated by intricate floral patterns and was also enhanced by gota patti, pearl, zardosi, zari, and sequins. Styled by Sujata Rajain, she paired it with a matching flared sharara and draped an equally beautiful dupatta, which featured pom-poms. Juhi Chawla's sharara set was from Anita Dongre's collection and she completed her look with a pair of silver heels. The actress upped her ethnic look with gold-toned yellow drop earrings and floral rings from Amrapali. She left her side-parted tresses loose and elevated her look with sharp contouring, black eye liner, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Be The Boss Lady With Nora Fatehi’s Formal Pantsuit Formal pantsuits works best for offices or other workplaces. Nora Fatehi sported a yellow pantsuit, which you can wear to level up your confidence and look professional. Her pantsuit consisted of a full-sleeved long lapel black buttoned-down blazer. The actress wore the blazer over a white polka dot crop top. However, you can also choose a casual tee to team with the blazer for a more conservative look. She paired it with high-waist flared matching pants. The actress completed her look with white sandals and studs. Nora left her side-parted sleek long tresses loose. Slight contouring marked by fileld brows, light-hued eye shadow, and matte pink lip shade rounded out her look. Own The Red Carpet With Surveen Chawla’s Gown Be it red carpets or any event, gowns are one of the ideal outfits to make heads turn. Surveen Chawla donned a full-sleeved plunging neckline floor-length flared light-yellow gown. Her gown was accentuated by few buttons on the bodice and triangle-shaped stylish cuts on the shoulder. The diva's gown also featured a side pocket and she completed her look with golden sandals. The actress accessorised her look with rings and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, glittering eye shadow, soft blush, and magenta lip shade. Surveen Chawla let loose mid-parted layered tresses.

So, what do you think about these outfits? Are you ready to have a rocking thursday with these dazzling yellow outfits? Share your opinions with us in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kriti Sanon, Juhi Chawla