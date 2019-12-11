ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ananya Panday And Other Divas Have Yellow Outfit Ideas For Different Occasions

    By
    |

    Yellow colour is one of the most attractive hues, which can make you look a class apart in an instant. Be it ethnic or western outfit, yellow hue can accentuate any kind of ensemble. These days, we noticed a number of Bollywood divas flaunted yellow outfits, which inspired us to go yellow-outfit shopping.

    Today, we have come up with five beautiful yellow outfits straight from these divas' fashion wardrobe for different occasions. So, all those who want to look effortlessly awesome, take a close look at these outfits.

    Array

    Get Party-Ready With Ananya Panday’s Mini Dress

    Recently, for the launch event of Fastrack Fragrance, Ananya Panday donned a full-sleeved strapless neon-yellow mini dress, which came from the label Oh Polly. Styled by Ami Patel, her bodycon dress featured flattering ruched effect and the sleeves and also had adjustable ties. The actress completed her look with transparent-strapped criss-cross orange heels. She went jewellery-free and instead upped her look with a silver-toned wrist watch. Ananya left her mid-parted highlighted wavy tresses loose. She sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Ananya Panday's strapless dress seemed perfect for the DJ night.

    Array

    Slay In Style At Wedding With Kriti Sanon’s Belted Sari

    For one of the promotional rounds of Panipat, Kriti Sanon wore a bright-yellow plain sari, which was by the top designer Manish Malhotra. She draped the pallu of her sari in a butterfly style and secured it with a matching embroidered belt. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the actress teamed her sari with a strapless matching blouse, which featured dramatic ruffle sleeves. She completed her look with Fizzy Goblet kolhapuris. Kriti accessorised her look with a green-stone detailed choker and silver-toned ring from Manish Malhotra's Jewellery collection. She let loose her side-parted tresses and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, and light pink lip shade. Kriti Sanon's stylish belted sari totally give you a slay-worthy moment at a wedding reception.

    Array

    Rock The Sangeet Dance In Juhi Chawla’s Sharara Set

    Juhi Chawla's classic sharara set is absolutely perfect for rocking the dance performance at your bestie's sangeet function. Her sharara set consisted of a cut-sleeved round-collar kurti, which was accentuated by intricate floral patterns and was also enhanced by gota patti, pearl, zardosi, zari, and sequins. Styled by Sujata Rajain, she paired it with a matching flared sharara and draped an equally beautiful dupatta, which featured pom-poms. Juhi Chawla's sharara set was from Anita Dongre's collection and she completed her look with a pair of silver heels. The actress upped her ethnic look with gold-toned yellow drop earrings and floral rings from Amrapali. She left her side-parted tresses loose and elevated her look with sharp contouring, black eye liner, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

    Array

    Be The Boss Lady With Nora Fatehi’s Formal Pantsuit

    Formal pantsuits works best for offices or other workplaces. Nora Fatehi sported a yellow pantsuit, which you can wear to level up your confidence and look professional. Her pantsuit consisted of a full-sleeved long lapel black buttoned-down blazer. The actress wore the blazer over a white polka dot crop top. However, you can also choose a casual tee to team with the blazer for a more conservative look. She paired it with high-waist flared matching pants. The actress completed her look with white sandals and studs. Nora left her side-parted sleek long tresses loose. Slight contouring marked by fileld brows, light-hued eye shadow, and matte pink lip shade rounded out her look.

    Array

    Own The Red Carpet With Surveen Chawla’s Gown

    Be it red carpets or any event, gowns are one of the ideal outfits to make heads turn. Surveen Chawla donned a full-sleeved plunging neckline floor-length flared light-yellow gown. Her gown was accentuated by few buttons on the bodice and triangle-shaped stylish cuts on the shoulder. The diva's gown also featured a side pocket and she completed her look with golden sandals. The actress accessorised her look with rings and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, glittering eye shadow, soft blush, and magenta lip shade. Surveen Chawla let loose mid-parted layered tresses.

    So, what do you think about these outfits? Are you ready to have a rocking thursday with these dazzling yellow outfits? Share your opinions with us in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Kriti Sanon, Juhi Chawla

    More NORA FATEHI News

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 11, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue