Happy Birthday Dia Mirza: Five Times The Actress Proved That She Can Perfectly Rock Any Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Kaafir actress Dia Mirza has consistently won us with her fashion game, which we feel has evolved over a period of time. Born on 9 December 1981, the Miss Asia Pacific 2000 winner has impressed us not only on professional front but on fashion front too. From saris to midis, the actress has slayed it in almost every attire and given us major style goals.

As the lovely actress turns a year older today, let us take a close look at some of her recent gorgeous outfits and decode it.

Dia Mirza In A Dark-Yellow Printed Sari Dia Mirza shared a throwback picture in a beautiful dark yellow hued sari. Her sari was accentuated by intricate embroidery with white, brown, and green-hued thread work. It featured a designer leaf-detailed green border. She draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style and teamed it with a cut-sleeved matching plain blouse. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned drop earrings and ring. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low bun. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look. Dia Mirza In A Grey Printed Mini Dress Dia Mirza donned a bishop-sleeved V-shaped neckline grey-hued mini dress, which came from noted brand H & M. Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, her dress featured pink and orange-hued blossoming floral patterns. She completed her look with contrasting light-blue hued open-toe fishnet sandals. The Sanju actress accessorised her look with triple-layered gold-toned pendant chain neck pieces from Radhika Agrawal Jewels. Dia let loose her mid-parted sleek blonde tresses and wrapped up her look with kohled eyes and pink lip shade. Dia Mirza In A Georgette Blue Ensemble Dia Mirza wore a half-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline dark-blue georgette fabric kurti, which was extended with net fabric and featured thigh-high side slits. Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, she paired it with matching pants. Dia's ensemble was by Payal Khandwala and she completed her look with a pair of tan brown-hued block heels. She accessorised her look with funky gold-toned drop earrings and a big ring by Tribe Amrapali. The Lage Raho Munna Bhai actress tied her side-parted sleek tresses into a low ponytail. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, soft kohled eyes, golden-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Dia Mirza In A Sequin Black Jumpsuit Dia Mirza sported a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline sequin black jumpsuit, which featured loose bodice and flared pants. The plain black statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of black sandals. The Tumko Naa Bhool Paayenge actress went jewellery-free and upped her look with an elegant mid-parted neat hairdo. Slight contouring highlighted by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Dia Mirza In A Brown Pantsuit Dia Mirza looked like a boss lady in a brown pantsuit from Massimo Dutti. Her pantsuit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel buttoned brown blazer, which featured two side flap pockets and she donned it over a round-collar classic white tee. Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, she teamed it with a high-waist oversized matching pants and completed her look with a pair of sandals. The Parineeta actress accessorised her look with a gold-toned pendant locket. Dia let loose her side-parted curled locks and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Dia Mirza In A Clasic Black Sari Dia Mirza looked extremely pretty in a classic black sari, which was by top designer Manish Malhotra. Her sari featured golden embellished border and she draped the pallu in a nivi style, which was enhanced by tassel detailing. The Dus actress paired it with a cut-sleeved sweetheart neckline plain matching blouse. She completed her look with black sandals. Dia accessorised her look with a pair of red-stoned ethnic earrings and ring from Manish Malhotra's jewellery collection. Dia Mirza left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose and wrapped up her look with round brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, soft blush, and light pink lip shade.

We absolutely loved how Dia Mirza rocked each attire. What do you think about her outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Dia Mirza!

Pic Credits: Dia Mirza