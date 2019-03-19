Fatima Sana Shaikh's Boho Attire Is Perfect For A Beach Vacay Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Fatima Sana Shaikh took a break from traditional looks and gave us a western look of the day. The actress looked awesome and exuded cool boho vibes. Her ensemble was about playing with contrasts and we thought her separates were fun and playful. Let's decode her outfit and look.

So, Fatima wore a shiny electric blue spaghetti top, which was V-necked and paired it with a flared white skirt that was accentuated by myriads prints in dark hue. Her skirt was lightweight, flared, and featured sheer accents towards the hem. It was a cool ensemble, perfect for resort outings. Fatima teamed her ensemble with nude sandals, which went well with her look.

She carried a purse with her and accessorised her look with delicate earrings. The makeup was dewy-toned and enhanced by a pink lip shade and the side-swept ponytail rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Fatima's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.