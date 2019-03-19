ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Fatima Sana Shaikh's Boho Attire Is Perfect For A Beach Vacay

    By
    |
    Fatima Sana Shaikh Fashion

    Fatima Sana Shaikh took a break from traditional looks and gave us a western look of the day. The actress looked awesome and exuded cool boho vibes. Her ensemble was about playing with contrasts and we thought her separates were fun and playful. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    Fatima Sana Shaikh Style

    So, Fatima wore a shiny electric blue spaghetti top, which was V-necked and paired it with a flared white skirt that was accentuated by myriads prints in dark hue. Her skirt was lightweight, flared, and featured sheer accents towards the hem. It was a cool ensemble, perfect for resort outings. Fatima teamed her ensemble with nude sandals, which went well with her look.

    Fatima Sana Shaikh News

    She carried a purse with her and accessorised her look with delicate earrings. The makeup was dewy-toned and enhanced by a pink lip shade and the side-swept ponytail rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Fatima's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 13:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue