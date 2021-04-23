8 Fashion Lessons To Take From Kriti Sanon’s Instagram Feed To Elevate Your Style

1. Summer Is All About Easy Breezy Dresses What better season can be than the summer season to flaunt those sleeveless and easy-breezy dresses. The breezy dresses are light-weight and comfortable to wear, and also offer respite from the heat. Kriti Sanon has a plenty of easy-breezy mini dresses in her fashion wardrobe and not just in summer but she is often seen flaunting those pretty numbers at most of the places.

2. Gym Looks Can Be Quirky Who said gym outfits can't be fancy and stylish? Well, scroll down Kriti Sanon's Instagram feed and take cues from her on how to rock the gym look in the fashionable way. While joggers and tracksuits might be your go-to look, this ‘candy' printed black crop top and quirky printed joggers of Kriti Sanon's are surely going to steal your attention.

3. Accessories Can Make Statement We all have a tee or a dress in our wardrobe that is a classic, simple, and very casual. But know what? The basic accessories can take your outfit to the next level, if you pair them right. While plunging necklaces can perfectly go well with your simple tees, mathapatti and long earrings can spice up your ethnic look and give you a statement look.

4. Hairbands Add Cute Factor Hairbands turns out as the total saviour not only if you feel lazy while experimenting with hairstyles but also when you need to amp the glam of your simple bodycon dress. Hairbands/headbands add cutest flare to any outfit and also is a fun girly accessory. Kriti Sanon has a big collection of cute hairbands and we have often seen her wearing them with fancy dresses as well as with night dresses. Whether you have left your hair loose or tied it up in a bun, a hairband will spruce up your style in just a click.

5. Blazer Dresses Are The Ultimate Sophistication While LBD (little black dress) are all-time favourite and go-to dress for parties and date nights, let's accept blazer dresses offer the ultimate sophistication. There is no other style of dress that will give you the sass and class in your look than a blazer dress. No matter how glittery, how stylish or how simple blazer dress you pick, you will always end up looking a class apart in them.

6. Get Dramatic With Gowns Kriti Sanon is among those actresses in the Bollywood industry, who always has her red-carpet game right. The actress usually picks a very stylish gown that has a dramatic or a ‘wow factor', enough to make all heads turn whenever she steps out at the event. With such sizzling looks of hers in stunning gowns, she lessons us on how to make statement at the cocktail or wedding reception kind of functions.

7. Denim Is Always A Good Idea Denim is always a good idea as it is the trend, which will never fade away. In fact, we all have been acing denim look every now and then, be it with jeans or with jackets. But Kriti Sanon beckoned us on how to rock denim-on-denim look, when you have nothing to wear. She picked denim joggers and threw a denim jacket over her shoulders that added to the quotient. However, the way she styled her joggers with black band-type belt also gave us goals on how to make the denim look more stylish.