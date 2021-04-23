Just In
- 3 hrs ago Kamada Ekadashi 2021: Date, Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival
-
- 3 hrs ago Stay-At-Home Fashion Diaries: Hailey Bieber’s 3 Simple Looks That Can Give You Insta-Worthy Moments
- 4 hrs ago Ananya Panday’s Multicolour Sweatshirt Or Tamannaah Bhatia’s Pink Co-ords, Whose Tie-Dye Outfit Is Prettier?
- 9 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 23 April 2021
Don't Miss
- Movies Money Heist Creator Reveals There Are No Plans For Season 6 Or Spin-Offs, Says ‘I'm Tired'
- Technology Vi Message Center Number: Get All States Vi Message/SMS Center Number Details
- Sports IPL 2021: Guardiola thanks Kohli for RCB jersey
- News Oxygen tanker headed from Panipat to Sirsa goes missing; Police files FIR
- Finance 5 Reasons Why VPF Is Still A Smart Bet For Retirement
- Automobiles Jawa Gifts Mayur Shelke A Motorcycle For His Bravery: Read More About It!
- Education KVS Admission 2021 For Class 1 Merit List Delayed
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Nagaland In April 2021
8 Fashion Lessons To Take From Kriti Sanon’s Instagram Feed To Elevate Your Style
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has proved her mettle time and again and it's always a treat to watch her on big screen. But we hope you know that it's an equal delight to watch her nailing Instagram game with her fashionable looks. From acing stunning looks on different occasions to shelling out style goals in distinctive outfits as well as with accessories, the Bhediya actress has definitely a lot in the store to inspire her fans with. So, today, as we scrolled through her feed, we found 8 spectacular fashion lessons from her pictures that are worth-noticing. Take a look and feel inspired to up your style sensibility.
1. Summer Is All About Easy Breezy Dresses
What better season can be than the summer season to flaunt those sleeveless and easy-breezy dresses. The breezy dresses are light-weight and comfortable to wear, and also offer respite from the heat. Kriti Sanon has a plenty of easy-breezy mini dresses in her fashion wardrobe and not just in summer but she is often seen flaunting those pretty numbers at most of the places.
2. Gym Looks Can Be Quirky
Who said gym outfits can't be fancy and stylish? Well, scroll down Kriti Sanon's Instagram feed and take cues from her on how to rock the gym look in the fashionable way. While joggers and tracksuits might be your go-to look, this ‘candy' printed black crop top and quirky printed joggers of Kriti Sanon's are surely going to steal your attention.
3. Accessories Can Make Statement
We all have a tee or a dress in our wardrobe that is a classic, simple, and very casual. But know what? The basic accessories can take your outfit to the next level, if you pair them right. While plunging necklaces can perfectly go well with your simple tees, mathapatti and long earrings can spice up your ethnic look and give you a statement look.
4. Hairbands Add Cute Factor
Hairbands turns out as the total saviour not only if you feel lazy while experimenting with hairstyles but also when you need to amp the glam of your simple bodycon dress. Hairbands/headbands add cutest flare to any outfit and also is a fun girly accessory. Kriti Sanon has a big collection of cute hairbands and we have often seen her wearing them with fancy dresses as well as with night dresses. Whether you have left your hair loose or tied it up in a bun, a hairband will spruce up your style in just a click.
5. Blazer Dresses Are The Ultimate Sophistication
While LBD (little black dress) are all-time favourite and go-to dress for parties and date nights, let's accept blazer dresses offer the ultimate sophistication. There is no other style of dress that will give you the sass and class in your look than a blazer dress. No matter how glittery, how stylish or how simple blazer dress you pick, you will always end up looking a class apart in them.
6. Get Dramatic With Gowns
Kriti Sanon is among those actresses in the Bollywood industry, who always has her red-carpet game right. The actress usually picks a very stylish gown that has a dramatic or a ‘wow factor', enough to make all heads turn whenever she steps out at the event. With such sizzling looks of hers in stunning gowns, she lessons us on how to make statement at the cocktail or wedding reception kind of functions.
7. Denim Is Always A Good Idea
Denim is always a good idea as it is the trend, which will never fade away. In fact, we all have been acing denim look every now and then, be it with jeans or with jackets. But Kriti Sanon beckoned us on how to rock denim-on-denim look, when you have nothing to wear. She picked denim joggers and threw a denim jacket over her shoulders that added to the quotient. However, the way she styled her joggers with black band-type belt also gave us goals on how to make the denim look more stylish.
8. Nothing Can Beat The Elegance Of A Saree
Nothing can beat the elegance and grace of an Indian attire and the Indian attire is always incomplete without a saree. A saree looks beautiful and creates magic, especially when it comes with no fuss, pre-draped, and other drama. Kriti Sanon has an amazing personality and so whenever she dons a saree, it not only suits her but the ways she carries it, she does full justice to the traditional wear. So just like her, you can also nail the Indian look with an elegant saree.
So, which is the best fashion lesson you want to take from Kriti Sanon's Instagram feed? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Kriti Sanon's Instagram