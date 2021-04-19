Bhediya Schedule Wrap: Kriti Sanon Has Our Attention With Her Knitted Pink Cardigan Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

It's a schedule wrap for Bhediya and Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon took to their respective Instagram feeds to announce about their upcoming movie. Well, they posted heartwarming pictures together celebrating friendship and what caught our attention was Kriti Sanon's cardigan. With a bucolic backdrop and the picture accentuated by earthy soothing hues of blue, Kriti's pink cardigan stood out in the picture. And even though winters are not around the corner, with this sweater of hers, Kriti Sanon's gave us a classic winter fashion goal. We have decoded this look of hers for fashion inspiration.

So, Kriti Sanon flaunted a simple look in this picture. She wore a pink knitted cardigan that seemed warm and was accentuated by intricate patterns and the Luka Chuppi actress paired her cardigan with a pair of sky-blue distressed denim jeans. It was a stunning combination and Kriti also sported a pair of pink and blue slippers that went well with her attire. Her look seemed jewellery-free.

However, her makeup game was strong and Kriti notched up her look with pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted long sleek tresses completed her winter-perfect movie look. Kriti Sanon looked pretty and so what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Photographer Courtesy: Harjeet Singh