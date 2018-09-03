Esha Gupta Vs Disha Patani: Whose Red Gown Was More Fabulous?

Esha Gupta and Disha Patani amazed us in their respective red gowns. They looked ravishing in their figure-flattering attires. They wore the red gowns for different occasions but proved to us that the red colour is classic for a reason and can never go out of vogue. While we loved both the outfits, but one clearly mesmerised us more. Let's find out whose red gown we loved more.

1. Esha Gupta's Red Gown

Esha Gupta wore a sizzling red-hued number by Aiisha Ramadan. Her floor-length gown was flowy but also hugged her slender frame. The gown was enhanced by comfort quotient and featured a structured bodice. The gown also had an attached side cape on one side, which gave Esha's look a dramatic touch. The actress teamed her look with earrings from Outhouse jewellery and her sandals came from Jimmy Choo. Esha's makeup was nude and marked by soft kohl and natural lip shade. Her wavy tresses cascaded gently on her shoulders and that completed her look.

2. Disha Patani's Red Gown

Disha Patani's red-coloured gown, on the other hand, was structured but also body-hugging. Her collared deep neck gown was designed by Nikhil Thampi. It looked like a classic formal gown and the sleek black-hued belt gave the sleeveless gown a much-needed symmetry. She mostly kept her look jewellery-free but the chic rings certainly notched up her look. Her wavy tresses and bright red lip shade rounded off her look.

They both looked awesome, so it was difficult to decide who looked better. But we must say, we loved Esha Gupta's red-gown look more than Disha Patani. Adding to that, we liked Esha's makeup more. Who did you find more awesome out of the two? Let us know in the comment section.