Esha Gupta Looks Too Hot To Handle In This Gown

The very hot and happening Esha Gupta set the mercury soaring yet again as the judge of a reality TV series, 'High Fever...Dance Ka Naya Tevar' in her Amit Aggarwal gown.

The diva looked resplendent in the royal blue attire and had our minds blown away with her smouldering avatar. The outfit was quite revealing, but Esha has never had any qualms in pulling off these daring attires. On the contrary, she makes it seem as if wearing these sexy dresses is a cakewalk.

Her off-shoulder attire featured a deep neck, because of which her beautiful collar bones got highlighted. The stunning gown of hers was so perfectly stitched that it accentuated her lithe frame. And if this was not sexy enough, Esha's ensemble had a deep slit that showed us her shapely legs.

We also loved the jewellery that she teamed with her gorgeous gown. Her delicate danglers beautifully complemented her attire, but it was her Mahesh Notandass ring that actually caught our attention. Her heavenly diamond-studded ring was as eye-catching as the gown itself.

We also simply adored the signature Esha Gupta hairstyle, which is the side-parted puffed and layered hairdo done by the celebrity hairstylist, Tina Mukharjee. Her vintage hairstyle added to the sensual effect. The pink lip shade and the smoky eyes rounded off her sexy look.

We thought that the 'Rustom' actress oozed glamour and grace at one go. How did you find Esha Gupta's stunning style? Did it woo you too?