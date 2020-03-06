Divya Khosla Kumar Gives Us One Of The Boldest Moments With A Little Black Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Divya Khosla Kumar gave us one of the boldest fashion moments with her latest Instagram photos. The actress was posed to perfection in her black LBD and looked amazing as always. She was styled by Eshaa Amiin and gave us a party goal for the weekend. So, let's decode her outfit and look.

So, Divya donned a sleeveless black dress that was marked by side slits and it was a structured number. The dress was classy and sassy and she looked amazing. Her attire came from the label, Ona and it was also subtly embellished. She paired it with intricately-done sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti. The sandals complemented her attire and also upped her stylish look.

Divya Khosla accessorised her look with metallic hoop earrings from Aquamarine and her sleek choker was from Azotiique. The makeup was light and highlighted by pink tones. Light pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow with impeccably-applied kohl rounded out her avatar. The middle-parted layered tresses completed her look.

Photos Credit: Divya Khosla Kumar's Instagram