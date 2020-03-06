ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Divya Khosla Kumar Gives Us One Of The Boldest Moments With A Little Black Dress

    By
    |

    Divya Khosla Kumar gave us one of the boldest fashion moments with her latest Instagram photos. The actress was posed to perfection in her black LBD and looked amazing as always. She was styled by Eshaa Amiin and gave us a party goal for the weekend. So, let's decode her outfit and look.

    So, Divya donned a sleeveless black dress that was marked by side slits and it was a structured number. The dress was classy and sassy and she looked amazing. Her attire came from the label, Ona and it was also subtly embellished. She paired it with intricately-done sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti. The sandals complemented her attire and also upped her stylish look.

    Divya Khosla accessorised her look with metallic hoop earrings from Aquamarine and her sleek choker was from Azotiique. The makeup was light and highlighted by pink tones. Light pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow with impeccably-applied kohl rounded out her avatar. The middle-parted layered tresses completed her look.

    So, what do you think about Divya Khosla Kumar's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Photos Credit: Divya Khosla Kumar's Instagram

    More DIVYA KHOSLA KUMAR News

    Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 17:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 6, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue