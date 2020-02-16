Just In
Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Divya Khosla Kumar Sparkles In Silver Attire On The Ramp
Divya Khosla Kumar turned showstopper for Krsna Couture on day five of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. The actress sparkled in a silver attire as she walked the ramp. Her outfit was flared and consisted of a crop top and long skirt. Divya looked stunning and we can' take our eyes off her. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.
So, Divya Khosla Kumar shined in a sequinned silver attire. Her ensemble consisted of a plunging neckline crop top, which was accentuated by batwing sleeves. She paired her top with a high-waist long matching skirt. Her skirt was flared and structured and featured sharp pleats. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings and heavy choker neckpiece, that featured silver stones and green-hued pearl-drop detailing. She opted for red nail paint.
On the makeup front, with minimal base, Divya slightly highlighted and contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, black winged eyeliner, glittering eye shadow, and red lip shade spruced up her look. She let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses.
Divya Khosla Kumar looked like a princess in her silver attire. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.