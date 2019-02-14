TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Divya Khosla Kumar's Showstopper Outfit Is Dramatic And Awesome
Divya Khosla Kumar graced the ramp for designer Samant Chauhan at Pernia's Pop-Up Runway. The designer showcased his collection, which he exclusively designed for Pernia's Pop-Up Shop. Divya looked gorgeous in her outfit, which came from the designer's Spring Summer 19 collection. Let's decode her outfit and the look.
So, the actress wore structured separates, which were accentuated by unconventional silver hue. It was a dramatic outfit that was totally meant for modern women. The attire was marked by sharp edges and voluminous silhouette. Coming to the bodice of the attire, it was off-shouldered and featured intricate floral embellishments. The bodice came with a sweeping cape that was detailed with pointed pleats and flared structure. She teamed the cropped bodice with high-waist straight-fit pants, which gave her traditional attire a western perspective.
Divya enhanced her look by pairing her outfit with glittering black sandals, which went well with her outfit. She accessorised her look with statement danglers, which spruced up her look. The makeup was highlighted by a red lip shade and well-defined kohl accompanied by pink eye shadow. The side-parted sleek tresses completed her look. So, how did you find attire and look of Divya Khosla Kumar's? Let us know that in the comment section.