ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Divya Khosla Kumar's Showstopper Outfit Is Dramatic And Awesome

    By
    |
    Divya Khosla Kumar Fashion

    Divya Khosla Kumar graced the ramp for designer Samant Chauhan at Pernia's Pop-Up Runway. The designer showcased his collection, which he exclusively designed for Pernia's Pop-Up Shop. Divya looked gorgeous in her outfit, which came from the designer's Spring Summer 19 collection. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

    Divya Khosla Kumar Showstopper

    So, the actress wore structured separates, which were accentuated by unconventional silver hue. It was a dramatic outfit that was totally meant for modern women. The attire was marked by sharp edges and voluminous silhouette. Coming to the bodice of the attire, it was off-shouldered and featured intricate floral embellishments. The bodice came with a sweeping cape that was detailed with pointed pleats and flared structure. She teamed the cropped bodice with high-waist straight-fit pants, which gave her traditional attire a western perspective.

    Divya Khosla Kumar News

    Divya enhanced her look by pairing her outfit with glittering black sandals, which went well with her outfit. She accessorised her look with statement danglers, which spruced up her look. The makeup was highlighted by a red lip shade and well-defined kohl accompanied by pink eye shadow. The side-parted sleek tresses completed her look. So, how did you find attire and look of Divya Khosla Kumar's? Let us know that in the comment section.

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue