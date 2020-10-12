Are You A Bride To Be? Divya Khosla Kumar’s Yellow Lehenga Is A Must-Have For Your Haldi Ceremony Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Divya Khosla Kumar and Pearl V Puri romantic love song Teri Aankhon Mein was released on 7 October 2020 and was absolutely loved by the audience. Till now the song has reached around 30 million views but Divya has been promoting her song in pretty outfits.

Recently, the actress made her appearance on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs with none other than singer Darshan Rawal to promote the song. Dressed in a beautiful yellow lehenga, she made many heads turn and gave major fashion goals to all brides-to-be for their Haldi ceremony. So, let us take a close look at her lehenga and decode it.

Divya Khosla Kumar was decked up in a lovely bright yellow flared lehenga, which was accentuated by net layering with intricately embroidered floral patterns. She teamed her lehenga with a sleeveless round-collar neckline matching embroidered choli. The Sanam Re actress draped an equally-pretty sheer dupatta over her either shoulder and looked gorgeous. She accessorised her look with a white-pearl detailed gold-toned heavy choker and big floral rings.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Divya sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. A tiny bindi, filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi 2 actress tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into an elegant bun and adorned it with a pretty white mogra.

We really liked this lehenga of Divya Khosla Kumar. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Divya Khosla Kumar