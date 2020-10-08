Your Thursday Fashion Roundup: Gauahar Khan’s Grey Dress, Kirti Kulhari’s Colourful Outfit And More Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Comfort is essential and there's nothing that can make us happier than a comfortable outfit with a stylish touch. This Thursday, we have curated a wardrobe for you, which feature all-things comfort. Even, the party-wear that we have selected exudes soothing and snuggly vibes. The divas, who inspired us for the Thursday fashion roundup, are Manushi Chhillar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Gauahar Khan, Anusha Dandekar, and Kirti Kulhari. We have not only decoded their outfits but also mentioned our favourite pick at the end of the article.

Manushi Chhillar's Casual Outfit

The former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar was spotted at Yash Raj (YRF) Studio in Mumbai. The model flaunted a casual and sassy look with her outfit. She wore a half-sleeved white shirt that was knotted at the front and paired it with high-waist denim jeans. We loved how by putting a knot on the shirt, she gave it a cropped effect. Manushi also teamed her ensemble with a pair of cute white ballerinas that went well with her look. She also wore a black mask and for the photographs removed it for some time. The makeup was fresh and natural, and the middle-parted long tresses rounded out her avatar.

Gauahar Khan's Grey Dress

For one of the activities in Bigg Boss 14, Gauahar Khan was dressed to impress in a simple grey-hued maxi dress. Her dress was half-sleeved and figure-flattering with a side slit. It was a humble polo-neck style dress and she kept her jewellery look minimal. The makeup was enhanced by a muted nude-toned lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The sleek middle-parted ponytail completed her stylish avatar.

Courtesy: Anusha Dandekar's Instagram

Anusha Dandekar's White Dress

Anusha Dandekar might have captioned out but she gave us a comfy party-wear goal with a sleeveless dress. She wore a white feathery dress that seemed so soothing and stylish. It was a gorgeous number and Anusha wore beige-hued heels with her dress and the colourful quirky earrings absolutely spruced up her party look. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and the side-swept highlighted tresses enhanced the classy look.

Courtesy: Kirti Kulhari's Instagram

Kirti Kulhari's Colour-blocked Separates

The Four More Shots Please! actress Kirti Kulhari also inspired us with simple yet colourful separates. She wore a skirt-top set and paired it with a jacket. The actress wore a pink-hued top and teamed it with a light yellow structured skirt. To accentuate her casual look, Kirti Kulhari wore a loose denim shirt as a jacket. She wore sports shoes, which added to the comfort quotient and carried a mustard-hued desi bag with her. The makeup was highlighted by contoured pink cheekbones and the side-swept tresses completed her look.

Divya Khosla Kumar's Subtly-Patterned Suit

In today's fashion roundup, only Divya Khosla Kumar gave us a traditional outfit goal. She wore a cream-hued traditional suit that consisted of a short kurti and palazzo pants. Her kurta-set was subtly-patterned and we thought it was ideal festive wear for those who want to keep it light. She paired her ensemble with colourful brown-hued Kolhapuri chappals and also wore vibrant bangles. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted sleek tresses wrapped up her look.

This time, we loved Kirti Kulhari's attire and look the most. We liked how she played with different hues and her bag was an amazing statement piece. She looked comfy and stylish at the same time. So, whose attire and look you loved the most? Let us know that.