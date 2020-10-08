Just In
Teri Aankhon Mein Song: Divya Khosla Kumar Is An Angel With Wings In Arpita Mehta’s Pink Ghagra
The romantic love song Teri Aankhon Mein featuring Divya Khosla Kumar and Pearl V Puri was released yesterday. The musical love single showed the sizzling chemistry of the two in the rain along with Divya's breathtaking looks, which has absolutely stolen the hearts of the viewers. In the song, the actress flaunted two different outfits- one was a plain white mini dress while the other was a pink ghagra. In her pretty pink ghagra with feather-detailed wings, the actress looked like an angel and we couldn't take our eyes off her. So, let us take a close look at her lovely lehenga and decode it.
So, Divya Khosla Kumar was dressed in a beautiful pink lehenga, which came from the designer Arpita Mehta's collections. Her gorgeous lehenga was accentuated by green and golden-hued floral embroidered patterns, zig-zag stripes with dotted prints, and embellished hem. Styled by Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, she teamed her lehenga with a strappy equally-pretty matching embellished choli. What added dramatic quotient were the pink feathery wings at the back that upped her look. The actress completed her look with a pair of sandals from the label Stoffa and accessorised her look with metallic bangles, which she wore on her one hand.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, purple shiny eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, pink blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The diva left her mid-parted shoulder-length tresses loose.
So, what do you think about this lehenga and look of Divya Khosla Kumar? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Instagram