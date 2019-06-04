From Taapsee Pannu To Tara Sutaria: Who Wore What For Russell Peters Comedy Show?

Taapsee Pannu Taapsee Pannu looked gorgeous and gave us a quirky ensemble of the day. The stunning diva wore a black-hued full-sleeved top that featured a plunging neckline and she paired it with a multi-hued structured skirt that was dipped in the shades of electric blue, black, red, and white. It was a glam look and Taapsee teamed her attire with pointed black pumps. She carried a chic purse with her and the makeup was enhanced by a glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and a smoky kohl. The curly tresses rounded out her avatar. Taapsee looked radiant and gorgeous as ever.

Kubbra Sait Kubbra Sait kept it simple and sassy for the comedy show. She gave us a timeless goal and her look was towards the androgynous side. Kubbra wore a sheer white shirt and paired it with blue denims, which seemed stonewashed. She teamed her ensemble with pointed beige-hued pumps and accessorised her look with vibrant accessories. The makeup was marked by a muted-toned lip shade and dark kohl. The side-swept tresses completed her event look.

Nora Fatehi Nora Fatehi brought in the sporty style and gave us major basketball-match feels with her outfit that consisted of a sleeveless Adidas top, which was black-hued and she paired it with denim hot pants. Nora also wore white-hued sports shoes and accessorised her look with metallic hoop earrings. The makeup was enhanced by a light pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The red hairband adorned her sleek tresses and that wrapped up her look.

Kirti Kulhari Taapsee's 'Pink' co-star, Kirti Kulhari also graced the occasion and gave us a stylish and sassy ensemble of the night. She made a strong case for separates with her floral-printed black and white separates. Her attire consisted of a cropped blouse and flared bottoms. It was an eye-catching number and Kirti paired it with bright red pumps. She accessorised her look with chic accessories and the makeup was highlighted by a deep red lip shade, dewy cheekbones, and a smoky kohl. The curly tresses rounded out her on-duty avatar.

Sanya Irani Sanya Irani kept it comfy and fuss-free with her jumpsuit that truly caught our attention. The popular TV actress wore an abstract jumpsuit, which was sleeveless and notched up by beige and white wavy stripes. It was a relaxed ensemble and Sanya teamed it with complementing wedges. She carried a small sling bag with her. The makeup was dewy-toned with a glossy pink lip shade and the sleek tresses went well with her look.

Ridhi Dogra Ridhi Dogra also stylishly wowed us with her black asymmetrical dress that was sleeveless and looked so party-worthy. Her dress was flared and detailed with ruffles. She colour-blocked her dress with golden flats and accessorised her look with a smart watch and minimal earrings. The makeup was dewy-toned with a glossy pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The wavy hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Kajal Aggarwal Kajal Aggarwal also graced the occasion in her floral attire but she gave her ensemble a sporty touch. The actress wore separates, which consisted of a vibrant floral top with voluminous sleeves and she paired it with flared bottoms and white sports shoes. She accessorised her look with chic earrings and the makeup was nude-toned with a matte pink lip shade. The impeccable side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.