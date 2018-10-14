Disha Patani’s Showstopper Attire Is Inspired By The Artistic Heritage Of Greece-Morocco

Disha Patani looked red-hot as she sashayed down the ramp for Kalki fashion on the final day of the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2018. The fashion label presented their collection, 'Athena', which was about strong hues. The traditional outfits brought alive the craftsmanship of the country but with urban outlook. The collection was as such inspired by the artistic heritage of Greece-Morocco.

Coming to showstopper's outfit, Disha donned separates that celebrated minimalism in fashion and meticulous craftsmanship. Her attire rejoiced the modern designing sensibilities and made for a perfect bridal wear for a bride, who dares to go bold. The blouse was sleeveless and deep-necked. It was accentuated by two contrasting prints.

She paired her blouse with a structural A-lined skirt, which was sharp-edged and pleated. Disha's skirt was adorned with miniature floral details. Her attire truly celebrated nature and fine artwork. The actress accessorised her look with a set of danglers that cascaded like a waterfall. Her makeup was subtle and highlighted by pink touches and her side-swept long tresses completed her look.

Disha Patani wooed us again. Did you like her showstopper attire as much as we did? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.