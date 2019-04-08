Disha Patani Fails To Woo Us With Her Shimmery Golden Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Recently, Disha Patani attended the MAC event and wore a golden shimmery dress for the occasion. Well, usually well-dressed, Disha didn't look great this time. We didn't like her dress and hairstyle. Let's decode her outfit and look.

So, Disha wore an off-shouldered number for the event, which featured a bow-like bodice and her attire was enhanced by a flared silhouette. The dress was characterised by metallic and textured accents. We felt the hue of her attire was okay but it was the flared pleated structure, which was a bigger problem. However, her dainty bracelet and the chandelier earrings went well with her look.

She paired her dress with pointed shimmery golden pumps, which complemented her dress. Coming to her makeup, it was beautifully done. Her makeup was dewy-toned and accentuated by highlighted pink cheekbones, light pink lip shade, and smoky kohl. The makeup was fine but the puffed ponytail didn't do much to enhance her look. The ponytail didn't suit her this time. So, what do you think about Disha Patani's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.