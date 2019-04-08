ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Disha Patani Fails To Woo Us With Her Shimmery Golden Dress

    By
    |
    Disha Patani MAC

    Recently, Disha Patani attended the MAC event and wore a golden shimmery dress for the occasion. Well, usually well-dressed, Disha didn't look great this time. We didn't like her dress and hairstyle. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    Disha Patani Fashion

    So, Disha wore an off-shouldered number for the event, which featured a bow-like bodice and her attire was enhanced by a flared silhouette. The dress was characterised by metallic and textured accents. We felt the hue of her attire was okay but it was the flared pleated structure, which was a bigger problem. However, her dainty bracelet and the chandelier earrings went well with her look.

    Disha Patani Style

    She paired her dress with pointed shimmery golden pumps, which complemented her dress. Coming to her makeup, it was beautifully done. Her makeup was dewy-toned and accentuated by highlighted pink cheekbones, light pink lip shade, and smoky kohl. The makeup was fine but the puffed ponytail didn't do much to enhance her look. The ponytail didn't suit her this time. So, what do you think about Disha Patani's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Read more about: disha patani mac
    Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2019, 16:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 8, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue