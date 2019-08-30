Just In
Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Copy Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Pose From Her Elle UK Photoshoot?
Recently, the beauty queen of Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned out as the cover star for the latest issue of Peacock Magazine. On the cover, the former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai is seen pulling the ladder pose with one hand. But that pose of hers reminded us of another former Miss World, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who did a similar pose (by climbing on the ladder) for the Elle UK cover, a few months ago. However apart from the pose, their dramatic outfits were absolutely different. Read on the article to know about her attire.
View this post on Instagram
World’s MOST beautiful Woman @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb on the cover of ‘The Peacock Magazine’. Proud to announce the launch its first-ever print issue of the magazine with the timeless star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was shot on the streets of the New York City. To avail your copy, log on to www.thepeacockmagazine.com Issue available on stands, grab your copy now #SeptemberIssue @thepeacockmagazine_ . All clothing: @falgunishanepeacockindia @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock All jewellery: @hazoorilaljewellers Photography: @calebandgladys Creative direction and styling: @nupurmehta18 Hair: @petergreyhair Makeup: @charlottewiller Production: @n2root @ayeshaaminnigam Stay courtesy: @thepierreny Location management: @area1202 . #falgunishanepeacock #thepeacockmagazine #fsp #falgunipeacock #shanepeacock #internationaldesigner #fashion #style #luxurybrand #thepeacockmagazine #coverstar #aishwaryaraibachchan #aishwaryarai #atimelessstar
A post shared by Nupur Mehta Puri (@nupurmehta18) on
So, for the cover shoot, Aishwarya wore a bright red bralette top which was enhanced by delicate feathery accents. She paired her top with floor-sweeping multi-layered ruffled skirt with a long train. Her skirt was also subtly accentuated by sequinned floral patterns. Her attire was by designer duo Falguni & Shane Peacock. She completed her stunning look with statement jewellery by Hazoorilal by Sandeep Narang. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look was notched up by sleek hairdo and bold makeup. Her signature dark lip shade rounded out the look.
View this post on Instagram
This is me... part stylist, part creative director but fully focussed on making mommy’s @elleuk cover shoot the best ever. Some BTS of me in action...oh and swipe right to see the result of my hard work! Let Me know what you guys think... @priyankachopra
A post shared by Diana Chopra (@diariesofdiana) on
What are your thoughts on their similar poses and Aishwarya Rai's outfit. Did Aishwarya just copy Priyanka? Drop your opinions in the comment section.
Cover Pic Credits:
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Photo Credit: Caleb & Gladys For The Peacock Magazine
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Photo Credit: Marcin Kempski For Elle UK