Diana Penty Makes Us Miss The Good Old Days With Her Cool Blue Dunagrees Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Diana Penty wowed us with her strong fashion game this month. Post Cannes, the diva has been in a spotlight and she has given us a number of traditional and western wear goals. The latest ensemble of hers were dungarees, which reminded us of the good old days. With this attire, Diana popularised dungarees and inspired us to make space for dungarees in the wardrobe.

The actress also played with the colour blue. She looked cool and exuded chilled-out vibes with her ensemble. Diana paired her blue shirt with the dungarees. The sleeves of her shirt were folded and the dungarees were towards the distressed side. It was a smart combination and with this pairing, the diva taught us how to make similar shades work.

She also wore white sports shoes, which added to the comfort quotient and enhanced her sporty avatar. Her look was jewellery-free and she accessorised her look with dark shades. The makeup was natural and marked by a pink lip shade and the high bun rounded out her off-duty avatar. Diana looked classy and sassy in her attire. What do you think about her ensemble and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.