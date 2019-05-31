ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Diana Penty Makes Us Miss The Good Old Days With Her Cool Blue Dunagrees

    By
    |
    Diana Penty Fashion

    Diana Penty wowed us with her strong fashion game this month. Post Cannes, the diva has been in a spotlight and she has given us a number of traditional and western wear goals. The latest ensemble of hers were dungarees, which reminded us of the good old days. With this attire, Diana popularised dungarees and inspired us to make space for dungarees in the wardrobe.

    The actress also played with the colour blue. She looked cool and exuded chilled-out vibes with her ensemble. Diana paired her blue shirt with the dungarees. The sleeves of her shirt were folded and the dungarees were towards the distressed side. It was a smart combination and with this pairing, the diva taught us how to make similar shades work.

    Diana Penty Style

    She also wore white sports shoes, which added to the comfort quotient and enhanced her sporty avatar. Her look was jewellery-free and she accessorised her look with dark shades. The makeup was natural and marked by a pink lip shade and the high bun rounded out her off-duty avatar. Diana looked classy and sassy in her attire. What do you think about her ensemble and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    More DIANA PENTY News

    Read more about: diana penty celeb spotting
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue