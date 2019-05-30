From Kangana To Katrina: Whose Gorgeous Sari Inspired You The Most? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The month of May was pretty much about saris. A number of Hindi film industry divas dazzled us with this fluid and versatile wear. From Kangana Ranaut to Katrina Kaif, these gorgeous divas made a strong case for saris and popularised the outfit, which forms an integral part of the Indian subcontinent. While some went for the rooted and indigenous saris, the others draped saris with a contemporary twist. The leading actresses of the country inspired us to tie saris. Their designer saris absolutely caught our attention and we have decoded a few sari looks for you.

Kangana Ranaut

Earlier this month, Kangana Ranaut surprised us with a golden Kanjeevaram silk sari at Cannes. Her exquisite sari came from the label, Madhurya. She teamed that iconic sari with a custom-made gold embellished corset, which was designed by Falguni & Shane Peacock. The fashion diva again promoted golden-hued sari but this time, she wore a Raw Mango sari. The prolific actress draped this sari for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Kangana looked exquisite in her sari, 'which was ivory-hued and enhanced by sheer accents. The pallu of her sari was adorned with intricate embroidery in gold and the sari also featured metallic golden border. The 'Manikarnika' actress accessorised her look with dainty studs, which came from Amrapali. The minty pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow enhanced her traditional avatar. The vintage hairdo rounded out her sari avatar.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty, who made her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2019, absolutely portrayed Indian traditional wear in a modern light. The actress brought in her own distinctive fashion flavour with her Amit Aggarwal sari. Dipped in an ivory-hue, her sari was sculptural and was accentuated by modern aesthetics. Diana looked ethereal in her ethnic ensemble, which she teamed with a sleeveless matching blouse. Her sari was also belted, which gave a figure-flattering touch to her ensemble. We were also stunned to see the butterfly-inspired pallu of her sari, which cascaded beautifully like a waterfall. Her sari was notched up by sheer accents and she accessorised it with a delicate pearl neckpiece, which upped her style quotient. The makeup was highlighted by a glossy red lip shade and the middle-parted hairdo rounded out her sari avatar.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi also surprised us with a sari at the Cannes Film Festival, which took place this month. Huma draped a Gaurav Gupta sari and the actress looked like a dream. Her sari was pristine white in colour and with her sari, she reminded us of the 60s and 70s India. Huma's sari was absolutely humble and she draped it in a Nivi-style. Notched up by a lightweight fabric, the actress teamed her sari with a white blouse. However, she had a shade of modern touch to her look, which came in the form of a jacket. Yes, Huma spruced up her traditional avatar with a signature Gaurav Gupta jacket, which was intricately embellished and boasted chikankari work. We loved this teaming and with this, Huma left us with a styling tip. She accessorised her look with an emerald and diamond ring and complementing earrings. Her jewellery came from the label, Fabergé. The makeup was natural and enhanced by a minty pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The messy ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is a sari connoisseur, also left us impressed with her fuschia pink sari, which came from Vvani By Vani Vats. Her gorgeous sari was detailed with ruffled accents and the border of the sari was meticulously patterned. Shilpa's sari was also belted, which gave a structure to her ethnic ensemble. The stunning diva paired her sari with a full-sleeved embellished blouse that matched with the hue of her sari. Her intricate earrings notched up her desi avatar and came from Amrapali. She also accessorised her look with an elaborate cuff and a bangle. Adding to that, she also wore a chic ring. Her jewellery came from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas, Rare Heritage, and Amaris by Prerna Rajpal. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The small bindi also spruced up her traditional avatar. The sleek middle-parted tresses completed her desi look. Her attire was a cross between traditional and modern.

Katrina Kaif

Ever since 'Bharat' promotions, Katrina Kaif has been wowing us with her beautiful saris, most of which are by Sabyasachi. So, talking about her Sabyasachi saris, the first one was a muted-toned number and she looked totally elegant in it. The sari was accentuated by sheer accents and adorned with multitude of white floral patterns. This sari of hers was also detailed with an embellished black border. She teamed her sari with a complementing black blouse. She accessorised her look with elaborate earrings, which also came from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection. The makeup was enhanced by a glossy pink lip shade and a small black bindi. The impeccable middle-parted tresses completed her look. The second Sabyasachi sari was pink-hued and was also highlighted by multitude of vibrant floral patterns. She paired her sari with a signature Sabyasachi belt and she teamed it with a full-sleeved matching blouse. The sleek earrings were also from Sabyasachi's jewellery collection. The makeup was marked by a light pink lip shade and the hairdo was the same.

So, whose sari avatar did you like the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.