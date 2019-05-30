ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Spring-worthy And Smart, Katrina Kaif's Red Floral Dress Is What Your Wardrobe Needs

    By
    |
    Katrina Kaif Fashion

    This is for the second time that Katrina Kaif wore a Gauri & Nainika dress for 'Bharat' promotions. The actress wore a floral dress that came from their Resort' 19 collection. It was a smart dress and Katrina looked beautiful in this spring-worthy number. It was a bold number, perfect for almost any occasion. Let's decode her ensemble and look, which has completely wowed us.

    Katrina Kaif Style

    So, her full-sleeved dress was absolutely vibrant and featured a structural neckline. It was a belted number, which gave a structure to her ensemble but the deep front overlapping slit added to the asymmetrical silhouette. She looked pretty and her red dress was adorned with white-hued nature-inspired prints. The actress teamed her attire with red pencil heels. This dress of hers was more crisp as compared to her previous number, which was a voluminous floral gown with a ruffled accent.

    Katrina Kaif Bharat

    Coming back to her latest look, Katrina notched it up with chic and minimal jewellery. She upped her style quotient with a sleek ring and delicate earrings. The makeup was enhanced by a pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. She also applied smoky kohl in order to spruce up her avatar. The ponytail suited her and rounded out her on-duty avatar. We thought Katrina looked fabulous and she is the fashion icon, who we need for some solid inspiration. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    More KATRINA KAIF News

    Read more about: katrina kaif celeb spotting
    Story first published: Thursday, May 30, 2019, 11:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 30, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue