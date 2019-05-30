Spring-worthy And Smart, Katrina Kaif's Red Floral Dress Is What Your Wardrobe Needs Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

This is for the second time that Katrina Kaif wore a Gauri & Nainika dress for 'Bharat' promotions. The actress wore a floral dress that came from their Resort' 19 collection. It was a smart dress and Katrina looked beautiful in this spring-worthy number. It was a bold number, perfect for almost any occasion. Let's decode her ensemble and look, which has completely wowed us.

So, her full-sleeved dress was absolutely vibrant and featured a structural neckline. It was a belted number, which gave a structure to her ensemble but the deep front overlapping slit added to the asymmetrical silhouette. She looked pretty and her red dress was adorned with white-hued nature-inspired prints. The actress teamed her attire with red pencil heels. This dress of hers was more crisp as compared to her previous number, which was a voluminous floral gown with a ruffled accent.

Coming back to her latest look, Katrina notched it up with chic and minimal jewellery. She upped her style quotient with a sleek ring and delicate earrings. The makeup was enhanced by a pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. She also applied smoky kohl in order to spruce up her avatar. The ponytail suited her and rounded out her on-duty avatar. We thought Katrina looked fabulous and she is the fashion icon, who we need for some solid inspiration. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.