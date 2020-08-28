Diana Penty Looks Glam As She Lounges In Her Green Dress While Her Dog Looks Outside The Window Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Diana Penty looked gorgeous in her dress and we also loved the fact that her dog was in the same room looking outside the window. The actress looked elegant and glamorous and inspired us to dress up for you need to pull yourself up during quarantine days. Her styling and makeup were so meticulously done and we have decoded her look for you. So, let's talk about her ensemble for you.

So, Diana Penty wore a green dress and looked fabulous. Her dress was from Forever New India and it was a one-shouldered number with ruffled accents. Diana's dress featured a ruffled bow at one side and asymmetrical hem. Her dress was also accentuated by layered accents and was cinched at the waist. This dress of Diana Penty's seemed ideal for glam events and she paired her dress with a pair of pointed green pumps, which went well with her dress.

The Cocktail actress kept her look minimal with tiny hoops and metallic bracelets that upped her stylish avatar. Her makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and dark kohl. She completed her avatar with a neat ponytail and that rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Diana Penty's attire and look? Let us know that.