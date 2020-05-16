ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cocktail Star Diana Penty Is Fashionable But You’ve Got To See How Much More Stylish Her Mother Is

    By
    |

    Diana Penty is fashionable but her mother is equally fashionable, if not more. Now we know where Diana Penty gets her impeccable fashion sense from. The actress, who became absolutely popular with her debut movie Cocktail, shared her mother's throwback picture on two occasions. In both the pictures, her mother Noreen Penty had all our attention and she looked totally modern and amazing. In one of the pictures, she had shared of her mother and herself in their respective black dresses. And in another picture, which was a recent one on Mother's day, Diana shared a childhood picture of hers with her mother. So, let's take a down memory lane and decode the looks of mother and daughter.

    Diana Penty And Mother In Black Dresses

    So, Diana Penty shared a picture of her mother seated on an old-fashioned wooden chair. Her mother, Noreen Penty was a picture of elegance in her black dress that was half-sleeved and stylish with a short V-neckline. She looked amazing in her dress and her makeup was light and minimal. The short shoulder-length tresses rounded out Diana Penty's mother's look. Diana Penty had also put a picture in the same frame with her wearing a little black dress and sitting on a bright orange chair. Diana paired her dress with shiny silver sandals. Her makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, glossy pink lip shade, and impeccably-applied kohl. The sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Diana Penty's Mother's Day Picture

    On Mother's Day, Diana Penty shared a picture with her mother and gave us retro fashion goals. The diva's mother looked smart in her blue shirt and brown half trousers combination. She wore a smartwatch and we absolutely liked her frames. This time, her mother had wavy tresses. Diana Penty, who started modelling at a very young age, looked adorable in her white top and floral green shorts. She wore white socks and sports shoes. Her pinned short tresses added to the cuteness quotient.

    The mother-daughter duo impressed us with their style statements.

    Courtesy: Diana Penty's Instagram

    More DIANA PENTY News

    Read more about: diana penty celebrity fashion
    Story first published: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 16, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue