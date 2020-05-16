Cocktail Star Diana Penty Is Fashionable But You’ve Got To See How Much More Stylish Her Mother Is Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Diana Penty is fashionable but her mother is equally fashionable, if not more. Now we know where Diana Penty gets her impeccable fashion sense from. The actress, who became absolutely popular with her debut movie Cocktail, shared her mother's throwback picture on two occasions. In both the pictures, her mother Noreen Penty had all our attention and she looked totally modern and amazing. In one of the pictures, she had shared of her mother and herself in their respective black dresses. And in another picture, which was a recent one on Mother's day, Diana shared a childhood picture of hers with her mother. So, let's take a down memory lane and decode the looks of mother and daughter.

Diana Penty And Mother In Black Dresses

So, Diana Penty shared a picture of her mother seated on an old-fashioned wooden chair. Her mother, Noreen Penty was a picture of elegance in her black dress that was half-sleeved and stylish with a short V-neckline. She looked amazing in her dress and her makeup was light and minimal. The short shoulder-length tresses rounded out Diana Penty's mother's look. Diana Penty had also put a picture in the same frame with her wearing a little black dress and sitting on a bright orange chair. Diana paired her dress with shiny silver sandals. Her makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, glossy pink lip shade, and impeccably-applied kohl. The sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Diana Penty's Mother's Day Picture

On Mother's Day, Diana Penty shared a picture with her mother and gave us retro fashion goals. The diva's mother looked smart in her blue shirt and brown half trousers combination. She wore a smartwatch and we absolutely liked her frames. This time, her mother had wavy tresses. Diana Penty, who started modelling at a very young age, looked adorable in her white top and floral green shorts. She wore white socks and sports shoes. Her pinned short tresses added to the cuteness quotient.

The mother-daughter duo impressed us with their style statements.

Courtesy: Diana Penty's Instagram